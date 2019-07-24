Have you ever been in the midst of having sex or have just finished and suddenly realize you're crying? Or maybe you've witnessed this happen with a partner? It can be confusing and maybe even a little bit shocking to have that response from being intimate with someone. But why do some people cry during sex? According to Dr. Jenni Skyler, certified sex therapist, sexologist, and licensed marriage and family therapist for AdamEve.com, this is a common question because it happens a lot more than you'd think. "It's not uncommon to cry during sex, or more commonly, after," she tells Elite Daily. "There is some research that shows that up to 45 percent of people have experienced tears, with up to 4 percent experiencing this on a regular basis," she adds.

It's one thing to know it's common and another to understand why it's happening to you or your partner. In some cases, the cause may be obvious, but in others it's a bit more complicated because there can be one or more reasons simultaneously, as Candice Smith, sexual intimacy coach and co-founder of The KinkKit explains. "As a survivor and sex educator who has commonly cried during sexual intimacy, I can say both academically and from personal experience that emotional releases during sex — specifically, crying) lay on a spectrum," she tells Elite Daily. With that in mind, here are the most common reasons why people cry during sex.

1. Emotional Catharsis G-Stock Studio/Shutterstock Sex is one of the ways our bodies release strong emotions, explains Smith, and so the crying may be a bi-product of that. “While we often associate sadness with crying, these can be positive or negative emotions — the one common factor motivating a good cry is that we feel the emotion intensely," Smith says. "Sexual intimacy can be one of the most intense forms of connection with another human being; the experience leads to strong emotions. If you are feeling especially relaxed during sexual intimacy, your body may feel safe to begin releasing the pent up tension or stress you’ve been bottling up.” Smith stresses that while this may be awkward in the moment, it's “completely normal.”

2. Orgasm Orgasms are a powerful thing, and in some cases Smith says they may relate directly to your tears in bed. “Just as an orgasm builds to a peak and then releases, emotions work in much the same way. Tension builds internally, and suddenly, tears form. In fact, the physical release of an orgasm may lead directly to an emotional release,” she explains.

3. Neurological Reasons While many of the causes behind crying during sex are a result of an emotional experience, Dr. Michael Ingber, a specialist in female sexual health, says there may be a physiological explanation as well. “There is a lot of cross talk in the nervous system including the spinal cord and brain which can cause a number of unusual reactions during sexual relations,” he tells Elite Daily. “The nerve fibers for pain, for example, travel in a location called the lateral spinothalamic tract. Interestingly, these are also the location of the nerve fibers that have to do with fear and pain response. There are theories that there is cross talk between these nerves.”

4. Unresolved Trauma Photographee.eu/Shutterstock “If you have ever experienced trauma in your past, sexual intimacy can bring that up again and lead to tears. Something as small as a touch can be triggering,” warns Smith. If that resonates for your, she suggests getting some help to heal that trauma. “Additionally, if you can isolate the trigger, consider sharing as much as you are comfortable with your partner and discuss healthy safe words or set boundaries around touch,” she advises.

5. Physical Pain Another reason some people cry during sex is a fairly straightforward one, and that's pain. In some cases, the pain is something consensual and, if so, tears can be expected, explains Smith. “However, if you are crying because of the pain that you didn’t ask for — stop immediately and tell your partner. They cannot read your mind and may not know what hurt you in the first place,” she says. Dr. Skyler says crying may be a sign of painful sex that is not part of your sex play. “This is more common in women who experience pelvic floor pain — most commonly dyspareunia or vaginismus,” she says. “If [the] vagina closes off and the penetration of a penis, toy, or finger is difficult, this can be very painful.” If that's the case, Dr. Skyler says not to ignore the pain or try to endure it to make your partner happy. “Tears and crying in this situation need to be taken seriously and with the utmost compassion. What is the body telling us? Can we listen and honor what needs to happen next — which may mean more lube, slow down, [or] stop altogether,” she says.

6. Shame Unfortunately, all too often we are acculturated to feel shameful about sex, and these messages for can lead to crying during sex for some people, says Dr. Skyler. “This person may have learned that sex is bad, a sin, dirty, or wrong. Perhaps the activity is wrong or bad,” she explains. “Whatever the negative message, it's important to give yourself the permission for the tears and crying. They are a symbol of grief. If these tears are about shame, it's important to both feel the grief and allow it space, as well as deconstruct the negative and irrational belief behind it."