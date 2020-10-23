Miley Cyrus has been through a lot in the past few years — both personally and professionally. The singer dropped her EP She Is Coming in May 2019 and while she promised new music in the form of two additional EPs and a final compilation album, fans never got them. There's one question that many people have been curious about: Why did Miley Cyrus scrap her She Is Miley Cyrus album? Well, she just got real about the decision in a reflective Instagram post.

After Cyrus dropped She Is Coming, she teased two additional EPs called She Is Here and She Is Everything. She also revealed that the three EPs would form the compilation album, She is Miley Cyrus in the end. None of it came to fruition, however.

In August 2020, Cyrus hinted that she was back at work on a new album and that it would be here sooner than later, tweeting: "Meet Miley Cyrus..... again. #SheIsComing#ButForRealThisTime." Weeks later, Cyrus debuted her latest single, "Midnight Sky," and it was everything fans had hoped for. Still, fans were wondering if they would end up getting She is Miley Cyrus as an album, or something totally new.

Finally, on Friday, Oct. 23, Cyrus shared a heartfelt message with her fans on Instagram about why her previous album never dropped and shared exciting news about what's to come.

"If you’re reading this… know that I f*cking love and appreciate you on the deepest level," Cyrus wrote. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f*cking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance.Because EVERYTHING had changed."

Referring to California's Woosley Fire which destroyed her Malibu home, Cyrus continued: "Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself.I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."

Cyrus went on to share that many of her collaborators "still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series" but "it never felt right" to release her story. "Each record being a continual autobiography with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it 'The Beginning' which usually when something is over we call it 'The End.' But it was far from that."

In conclusion, Cyrus announced: "In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020."

There's no doubt Cyrus put her heart and soul into Plastic Hearts and, luckily, fans don't have to wait too much longer to hear the full record.