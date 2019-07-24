On July 22, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's reported breakup made headlines, but the one question on everyone's mind is... why? The two Riverdale stars seemed super in love, and looked totally in-sync at the Met Gala in May 2019, so why did Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart break up? Well, the reported answer is kind of maybe going to make you question everything and anything you thought to be true about love. So, like, brace yourselves.

It turns out that despite their on-screen chemistry and the adorable pictures of them canoodling on red carpets across the globe, the couple reportedly wasn't necessarily a great match. “Their friends didn’t really expect them to last in the long-run,” a source reportedly told PEOPLE in a story published July 23. “At the end of the day, their personalities are very different and their lifestyles often clashed,” the source reportedly continued. “Things have felt super heavy in the relationship for a while, and it got to be too much."

As if that wasn't devastating enough to read on in its own, a separate source reportedly told E! News in a story published July 23 that Sprouse and Reinhart's reported breakup was reportedly "very messy." Luckily, the same source maintained that the two are reportedly "currently on much better terms" than they were at the beginning of the summer when they reportedly broke up. One small glimmer of hope, though! A source reportedly told E! News that "it seems [like] they could be heading back in the direction of getting together.”

Elite Daily reached out to representatives for both Sprouse and Reinhart regarding these claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

"They’re both very professional though and trying to be as amicable and friendly as possible," PEOPLE's source reportedly said. Reinhart seemed to be making it clear there's no bad blood between she and Sprouse by posting a picture on Instagram of herself seated between on-screen besties, KJ Apa and Sprouse, during Riverdale's Hall H Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "Please don’t put me between these two ever again," she captioned the post. Obvi, it was meant to be a sarcastic joke.

That being said, PEOPLE reports that Reinhart and Sprouse did keep their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party on July 27. Reinhart reportedly chose to spend most of her time hanging with female co-stars Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Us Weekly and E! News first broke the news of the couple's split on July 22. "Lili and Cole broke up earlier this summer," a source reportedly told E! News. "The two are not living together this season." A separate source reportedly told Us Weekly that Sprouse was reportedly overheard at the Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 21, telling a friend that he and Reinhart had split.

While it still hasn't been publicly confirmed by reps on either side of the split, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that the two have managed to keep their reported breakup so private and professional. Even when they were dating, the two were extremely clear about their shared desire to keep their relationship between them. Especially Sprouse.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” Sprouse told PEOPLE in March 2018.

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” he continued, adding, “I just never talk about it because it’s not anyone’s right to know.”

Here's hoping these reported exes can continue to work together and move on with their lives.