Honestly, when are musicians going to understand they serve the community?! Like, fans pay their bills. That was my poor attempt at sarcasm. But truly, why did Chance The Rapper delay his The Big Day tour? Oh, because he had the absolute best excuse ever — family time.

On Sept. 9, Chance The Rapper took to Instagram to announce his difficult decision to delay his upcoming tour. The father of two shared he's had a particularly difficult time balancing work and his personal life, especially after missing major pivotal moments in his daughter and wife's lives.

"I thought it over for the past week and I've decided to push back my tour," he started under a photo of him and his 3-year-old daughter Kensli and newborn Marli. "This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work." Chance, I hear you, and all I have to look after is myself and my dog.

"When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most," he continued. "At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can't make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli."

Aww... if there's any good reason to delay a tour it's paternity leave. Take as long as you want Chance.

He then went on to apologize to his fans, even though I think he doesn't owe me (at least) any explanation for having a baby and wanting to raise it, but that's a whole other conversation, m'kay! Anyway, he made sure to let his fandom know he is still going to hit the stage, just not as soon as some expected.

"I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time," he wrote. "Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned."

He finished by telling his fans how much he appreciates their support and that he would still headline a few major festivals.

"I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW. SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS 'LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST' 'IHEART MUSIC FEST' & 'MIAMI BEACH POP FEST.'" So, if you got those tickets you are good, boo.

Honestly, as tough as it may have been for Chance to delay his tour, I hope fans understand how important it is for the rapper to be there for his fam, considering Marli was born like three days ago, on Sept. 6. His wife shared the news on her Instagram with an adorable snap of the newborn in a onesie that read, "I am who he says I am."

Yasss, preach the positive affirmations starting when they're young and I guess the only way Chance and his wife can do that is by being there for their little ones. I'm not mad at ya Chance. See you in January.