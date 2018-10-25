Sad news for all the royal family fans out there: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have decided to postpone their tour of the United States. And while that’s an unfortunate thing for all the people who wanted to see them, they have a really good reason for it. So, why are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry postponing their U.S. tour? Well, it has everything to do with that little bundle of joy they’re expecting in the Spring of 2019.

According to a new report from TMZ, Harry and Meghan have decided to postpone their U.S. tour in order to give Meghan time to get used to being a mom. And that’s actually a really important reason for Meghan to stay close to home during that time. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kensington Palace for comment regarding reports about the delay, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

TMZ reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were scheduled to tour the United States in the Spring of 2019. But since Meghan is due to give birth around that time, they’ve decided to hold off on touring until the Fall of 2019. By then, Harry and Meghan’s baby will be about six months old and Meghan will have the whole mommy routine down pat.

Meghan has already had to take a break while touring Australia, New Zealand, Tonga, and Fiji. The Duchess took a break from making appearances on Sunday, Oct. 22 while her husband was carrying out his royal duties at the Invictus Games' cycling and sailing competitions. According to TMZ, the palace explained that Meghan "decided to cut back her schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour."

So, it seems like Meghan is putting her health and her baby first. And that also seems to be the case when it comes to her and Harry’s 2019 tour of the United States. With all that in mind, it’s very clear that the royal baby comes before all else and that’s totally understandable when it comes to Meghan cutting back on her busy schedule.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

News of Harry and Meghan’s baby came via Kensington Palace announced on Oct. 15.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," Kensington Palace wrote in statement on Twitter. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Five days later, during a speech at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony, Harry opened up about his wife and their new baby, as well as how awesome the people of Australia have been to them.

“Thank you for the welcome you have given Meghan and I over the last few days,” Harry said. “I have been so proud to be able to introduce my wife to you and we have been so happy to be able to celebrate the personal joy of our newest addition with you all.”

So, this is a really exciting time for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I’m sure the health of their baby is of the utmost importance, so if Meghan needs to hit the breaks every now and then, let it be!