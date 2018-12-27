Go shorty, it's your birthday! Your birthday is the biggest day of every year, and there's no right or wrong way to celebrate it. Some people prefer to party it up on their birthdays, while others opt for a more low-key plan. Some would rather stay home, while others prefer to catch a flight to celebrate. Either way, it's important to embrace the moment any way you wish, even if that means you'd rather do it alone. Many might wonder who would ever want to spend their birthday solo, but it's perfectly acceptable. Here's why a solo birthday trip is the best gift you can give yourself.

When most people think of their birthday, they imagine being surrounded by family and friends. Shared celebrations are wonderful, but solo birthday trips can be just as fun. Solo travel has become really popular within recent years because people are starting to realize that self-care is absolutely necessary. Being alone isn't the same as being lonely, and it can for some actually be more exciting than being in a social setting.

You never know until you give it a go, and a solo birthday trip might be the best way to start. There's no better way to treat yo' self while discovering a new destination at the same time. May you have an unforgettable birthday!

1 You'll Benefit From Some Alone Time Pietro Karras/Stocksy When was the last time you spent quality time with yourself? A solo birthday trip is the perfect plan for the girl who is ready for some soul-searching and in need of a change. This trip can be all about self-care practices like massages and flower baths. Alternatively, this trip can be the perfect opportunity for you to reflect on the past year, and provide time to plan out all of your goals for this new chapter. Celebrate your birthday by celebrating yourself. After all, you deserve it!

2 You'll Do You, Boo MEM Studio/Stocksy It's your birthday, so you can do what you want to! Aren't birthdays all about treating yourself? The best thing about a solo birthday trip is that you can truly indulge in all of your greatest pleasures. You won't have to change your plan for anyone else's schedule or tastes. This may sound a bit selfish, but sometimes, it's necessary — especially on your birthday. This birthday trip will give you the much-needed time and space to rediscover your interests, desires, and self.