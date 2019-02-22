In 2018, it was a musical year at the movies – and this year's Academy Awards will definitely reflect that. Originally, the Oscars producers announced that audiences would see only two live music performances at the 2019 Oscars. But, after outcry from both the artists and fans, they backtracked on that decision and promised fans even more music. So, who's performing at the 2019 Oscars? Get ready for a star-studded night of music.

When one of the biggest movies of the year is one that's all about the making of a music icon, you can bet that music is going to be a big part of the Oscars. I'm talking about A Star is Born, the movie that launched a thousand videos of fans trying to mimic Lady Gaga's "AH AH AH AH AHHHHHH." Luckily, the instead of going down another fan video rabbit hole on YouTube, you can just tune into the Oscars to see Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform the nominated song "Shallow." Gaga herself is nominated for writing the song, which marks her second Oscar nomination for Best Song after 2015's "Til It Happens to You" from the documentary The Hunting Ground. Cooper is no stranger to the Oscars either. He was previously nominated for Best Actor for 2014's American Sniper. But just because he's been to the Oscars before doesn't mean he's any less nervous for his performance. E! News asked Cooper how he'll feel before he takes the Oscars stage to sing "Shallow," and he said, "I'm sure I'll be terrified."

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gaga and Cooper won't be the only Oscars veterans returning to the stage to perform this year. Jennifer Hudson will be singing "I'll Fight" from RBG. Hudson previously won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 2006's Dreamgirls. She didn't write "I'll Fight" (that credit goes to Diane Warren), so she isn't nominated this year, but the former American Idol contestant's performance is sure to be one to watch.

While A Star is Born chronicles the rise of a fictional music star, another Oscar-nominated movie this year tells the story of a real-life iconic singer. Bohemian Rhapsody is based on the life of British pop-rock band Queen and their late frontman Freddie Mercury (played by Rami Malek). None of the music from Queen is nominated because only original songs are eligible and Queen's songs were written decades ago. But, that isn't stopping the band from participating in the awards show. Adam Lambert will join Queen for a special Oscars performance. There's no word yet on the specific songs they'll sing, but Bohemian Rhapsody fans should keep an ear out for their favorite tracks.

In addition, nominees Gillian Welch and David Rawlings will perform their song "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, and Disney fans should look out for a Mary Poppins number. The song "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns will be performed by a special guest: two-time Oscar nominee Bette Midler. She announced her appearance on Twitter last week:

One big title is noticeably missing from the list of Oscars performances. While Black Panther's "All the Stars" is nominated for Best Song, it unfortunately won't be performed during the show. Kendrick Lamar, who's nominated for the song, is currently abroad and scheduling conflicts prevented him from putting together an Oscars performance, according to Deadline. It's too bad that Lamar won't make it to the Oscars this year, but there will be plenty of other performances to satisfy music fans.