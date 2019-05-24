The sun is shining, the temps are rising, and rosé season is finally here. With that being said, it's time to stock up on your favorite bottles so you're set for the summer. Right now is actually the perfect time to go wine shopping, too, because Whole Foods' National Wine Day rosé sale is in full swing. The annual event — which is officially called the Sommelier Best in Class Spring Wine Sale — features 10 handpicked bottles of rosé that are on sale until Tuesday, May 28. (That makes sense, since National Wine Day falls on Saturday, May 25.) If you haven't heard about the special yet, I'll tell you all about it.

First things first: Let's talk about which Whole Foods Markets are partaking in the wine sale. (It'd be a total bummer to show up at your local shop to discover rosé isn't on the shelves.) According to the company, all Whole Foods Markets that are currently selling wine are offering the boozy discounts. Therefore, if your go-to Whole Foods location sells wine, then you're good to go. On top of that, you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to partake in the sale (because, yes, the company does offer discounts to Prime members). Instead, anyone who visits a participating Whole Foods Market will be able to score a cheap bottle of rosé.

If you live near a Whole Foods location that sells wine (and you're at least 21 years old), start your shopping list. For reference, there are specifically 10 bottles of rosé that are featured in the Sommelier Best in Class Spring Wine Sale, and they were selected by a group of wine experts (both in and out of the Whole Foods Market). One of those experts is Master Sommelier Devon Broglie, which mean you'll be in good hands no matter which bottle you choose.

Speaking of bottles, let's talk about which rosé selections are for sale. The discounted bottles (and their prices) are as followed:

Orlana Vinho Verde Rosé: $7.99

King Rabbit Rosé: $9.99

Mr. Pink Rosé: $13.99

Angels & Cowboys Rosé: $14.99

Pool Boy Rosé (1L): $11.99

French Blue Bordeaux Rosé: $12.99

Ste. Venture Aix en Provence Rosé by Charles Bieler: $13.99

AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé: $18.99

De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé: $13.99

Presto Sparkling Rosé (canned rosé): $11.99

As you can see, each option is a total steal. Most bottles are discounted at from $1 to $4, such as the King Rabbit Rosé. The one usually goes for $11.99, but is currently on sale for $9.99. I don't know about you, but I'm into any bottle that's under $10.

Courtesy of Whole Foods

The entire selection sounds delicious, though — so go ahead and pick your favorite one. Broglie talked about the discounted rosé bottles in a press release, and said, "This spring we’ve pulled together an innovative variety of rosé wines that really showcase how the category has grown since we became one of the first national retailers to recognize its potential and showcase it on our shelves." Yup, I'm ready to go wine shopping.

If you're planning on stocking up on rosé for the season, visit Whole Foods before May 28. As always, drink responsibly.