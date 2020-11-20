With 17 seasons on the air, Grey's Anatomy has featured quite a few cast members over the years. It's hard to keep track of all the actors who have walked in and out of the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial/Seattle Grace, but fans will just have to do their best since new characters are still being introduced. The latest is Val, who first appears in the second episode of Season 17. And while the actor who plays Val Ashton in Grey's Anatomy Season 17 is a newcomer to the show, she might look familiar to many fans.

According to Deadline Marsh has a recurring role on this season of Grey's to play Val, who is described as "intelligent, has a fun-loving sense of humor and works in publishing but is extremely lonely." It's unclear exactly how many episodes Val will stick around for, but one thing is certain: Marsh is very excited to be on the show. When her role was first announced at the start of November, she posted a screenshot of the news article on Instagram and wrote: "I am so very thankful for this opportunity, and I recognize how blessed I am to be working in 2020! SO THANKFUL FOR EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH MAKING THIS HAPPEN!!"

On Nov. 19, Marsh took to Instagram again to tease the beginning of Val's journey on Grey's Anatomy:

Before Grey's Anatomy, Marsh appeared in Jane the Virgin, Will & Grace, and Charmed. She also starred in the Courtney Cox-directed movie Just Before I Go.

Marsh also had a very dark recurring role as serial killer Tilda in The Following. Marsh's real life, though, seems to be anything but dark. Her Instagram is filled with delightfully bright and cheery posts celebrating holidays like Valentine's Day and the all-important pumpkin spice season. In fact, Marsh seems to be such a big fan of pumpkin spice that her sister shipped her a pumpkin spice cake for her birthday this year. Luckily for fans, they'll get to see more of Marsh on Grey's Anatomy this season.

Season 17 of Grey's Anatomy continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.