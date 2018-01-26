Who Is Zuleyka Rivera? "Despacito" Put The Actress On Our Radar

The rollout of Grammy performers has been bigger and better than ever, and it seems like a new batch of entertainers are being announced daily. A very interesting name was recently added to the set list that you may or may not recognize — Zuleyka Rivera. The Puerto Rican model and actress is an international sensation, and has gained a huge following in the United States. Who is Zuleyka Rivera? You may recognize the beauty queen from the "Despacito" music video by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee.

Although, many people first saw Rivera in the "Despacito" music video, she has been modeling since she was 14 years old. According to her personal website, she started walking in various fashion shows which led her to beauty pageants. She became first runner up in Miss Teen Puerto Rico 2002. Then, Rivera came back with a vengeance to take home the crown at Miss Puerto Rico Universe in 2006. The very same year, she also won Miss Universe. Olivia Culpo vibes, anyone?

Becoming Miss Universe catapulted Rivera into success which led her to create a teen clothing line for a chain of stores called Kress in Puerto Rico. Once she entered the business world, there was no stopping her. After the clothing line became a success, Rivera was able to launch three fragrances: Zuleyka, Zuleyka 2010 and the Karisma.

Her most recent venture is ZK Swimwear — a swim line that describes itself as a "youthful and modern line of bathing suits with fun and bright colors." According to Rivera, the suits are designed to "look elegant but also make you feel sexy."

She said during an interview with People en Español,

I don’t like to offer the same thing that you see people wearing in the street. I like to offer things you may see on a fashion runway, that look elegant but also make you feel sexy.

If that wasn't impressive enough, the 30 year old is also a single mother to her five-year-old son, Sebastian. She gushed to People en Español, "I fall more in love with Sebastian Jose every day ... It’s wonderful to be a mother.” Seriously, the sweetest.

How the heck are there enough hours in the day for her?

It hasn't been released how exactly Rivera will be incorporated into the Grammy Awards, but I'm sure it's going to be big. Obviously, fans think that the model will join in during a performance by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Since Rivera can apparently do everything, I wouldn't surprised if she turned out to be an excellent singer, too. Singing isn't actually on her impressive resumé, but dancing definitely is.

LuisFonsiVEVO on YouTube

Rivera was front-and-center for most of the "Despacito" music video. She appears in the beginning wearing a pink crop top, denim shorts, and black gladiator sandals. There's a lot of slow-motion laughing and twirling happening. Later in the video, the enters the nightclub wearing a gold dress and does a lot dancing (and making out) with Luis Fonsi.

It's hard to see Rivera's moves in the music video since all her parts are literally in slow motion, but the model has rhythm. On Jan. 24, she shared a video with her Twitter followers showing off some belly dancing that she picked up.

Maybe practicing for the Grammys? She did compete in Univision's Mira Quien Baila, a dance competition reality show, in 2013. Although she didn't win, she definitely looks like she learned a thing or two.

Now you know that Rivera has looks, business smarts, and athletic ability. She has the confidence to match and isn't afraid to put an end to cyber bullies. After being criticized for her looks on social media, the model immediately posted a video of herself with no makeup.

The caption said,

I feel indignation, frustration, and shame to know that there are women who think that you need to have a specific beauty stereotype in order to win someone’s heart and love… Life will teach all those girls, through experiences, the true meaning of beauty.

PREACH IT, SISTER. She added #notobullying and started a social media trend. Yassss, kween.

If you weren't quite sure who Zuleyka Rivera was before "Despacito," you definitely know who she is now. I can't wait to see what the model has up her sleeve for this year's Grammy Awards.

