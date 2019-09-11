Bachelor in Paradise is no stranger to welcoming back less prominent contestants for a second chance at love. Fans love it when immediate but short-lived favorites like Old Matt Donald show up at the Mexican beach, but when it's been a few years since someone's last Bachelor venture, the mention of a certain contestant on Paradise can be a little awkward. Case in point: Who is Whitney on Bachelor in Paradise?

On Sept. 10's episode of Paradise, Connor Saeli talked about his connection with Season 21 Bachelor alum Whitney Fransway, who he met at the televised wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. While she was seen in several scenes at the event talking to current cast members, ABC didn't identify the past contestants who were making these fleeting cameos. So far, other wedding guests such as Bri Barnes and Chase McNary have popped up on Paradise, but at the beginning of Sept. 10's episode, Whitney had yet to follow in their footsteps.

That changed when Whitney said hi to cameras en route to the Paradise, just as Connor decided to leave the beach. His wait for Whitney had been unsuccessful, and he wasn't into the idea of giving out a friendship rose at the impending rose ceremony. Moments after he left, the episode depicted Whitney's arrival, but the group was quick to burst her bubble about Connor.

"I wanted the chance to get to know him," she said. "I'm just shocked and a little taken aback right now ... I was here for Connor. I think I'm just gonna leave and go after him."

ABC

So, just as quickly as she arrived, Whitney was gone, tracking down Connor. Back at the hotel, she went to Connor's room, catching him up on their missed connection. He accepted her request for more time together, telling cameras, "Seeing her made me believe in this whole journey and experience. We'll see what happens."

Before she seemingly found a happy ending with Connor in Mexico, Whitney originally appeared on Nick Viall's Bachelor season as a 25-year-old Pilates instructor. She was eliminated in Week 6 on a two-on-one date with Danielle Lombard, who Nick later sent home after saying goodbye to Whitney. The emotional date signified a turning point in the season as Nick admitted to the remaining women that the Bachelor process was starting to overwhelm him. Besides contributing to this emotional breakdown from Nick, Whitney wasn't too memorable otherwise. To be fair, this was the year of Corinne Olympios, so it may have been tricky for other women to claim airtime.

On the other hand, Whitney has remained close with her Bachelor friends, having attended the August 2019 wedding of former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her Final Rose pick Bryan Abasolo. On Instagram, Whitney posted a photo of herself at the wedding with Bachelor alums Astrid Loch, Alexis Waters, and Kristina Schulman. She may be a less familiar face compared to most of the Season 6 Paradise crew, but she has a solid squad of girlfriends to turn to no matter what happens after her brief Paradise debut.

It looks like miracles can happen in Paradise. Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise continues at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Sept. 17, on ABC.