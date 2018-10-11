When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the big screen features garner the most attention. But the MCU has more than just Captain America, Black Panther, and Iron Man. The small screen has characters like Daredevil and Jessica Jones on Netflix. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are on ABC. And over on Hulu, Marvel's Runaways pulled off a strong first season, featuring the superpowered teenagers of parents who turn out to be part of a syndicate of evil villains. Season 2 promises to add new faces to the lineup, like Topher. Who is Topher on Marvel's Runaways? He's a fan-favorite character from the comics.

Last season, the kids of Marvel's Runaways spent most of the season putting together their parents were part of PRIDE, an evil syndicate of criminals. The six of them, Alex Wilder (Rhenzy Feliz), Nico Minoru (Lyrica Okano), Karolina Dean (Virginia Gardner), Gert Yorkes (Ariela Barer), Chase Stein (Gregg Sulkin), and Molly Hernandez (Allegra Acosta) finally ran away at the very end of Season 1, after ten episodes of setting the scene.

When Season 2 opens, they are adjusting to life on the street for the first time, while their parents work hard to round their children up and bring them home, while totally not seeming evil about it.

Topher is a survivor the Runaways meet on the street as they attempt to bring down their parent's evil plans while not getting caught. His character was announced to be part of Season 2 during the Runaways panel at New York Comic Con and will be played by Jan Luis Castellanos.

Castellanos put out a statement through Marvel timed with the live announcement.

I’m super grateful to be joining the Marvel/Hulu Runaways family. It has been a dream come true. Topher is a tough and complicated kid, and it was very exciting to bring him to life.

In the comics, he's a vampire, and has a posse of minions who obey his every word, though he hides his true nature from his new friends. When he first encounters the Runaways, he seems like a nice guy, and kind of functions as a mentor to them, helping them learn the ways of the streets of Los Angeles.

But it doesn't last, and eventually, he betrays them trying to turn Karolina. As fans of the show know, Karolina is not actually human, but an alien passing as human. As a result of biting her, Topher is killed.

But Hulu has been taking liberties with the Runaways story since the beginning, with the producers saying they don't want the plot of the show to be found via reading Wikipedia summaries of the comics. The show has already changed some of the significant characteristics of the main cast, like taking out Nico's tendency to self-harm and making Chase far less of "dumb jock" persona. So thought chances are Topher might stay a vampire, it is not guaranteed he will turn out to be a bad guy at all.

Marvel's Runaways will be 13 episodes this season, the first of which premieres on Hulu on Dec. 21, 2018.