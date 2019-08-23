When I first heard there was a song called "False God" on Taylor Swift's new album, Lover, I thought "Kanye." Obviously. The man calls himself Yeezus (like Jesus) and recently started hosting his own special Sunday Service, which those close to him have called spiritual and Christian-based. It's not a far leap for fans to make given his long-standing feud with Swift. Naturally, everyone was wondering what Taylor Swift's "False God" lyrics were going to be about. Now that they're here, it appears Swift wrote the song about how she straight up worships her lover. Ya know, like a "false God," and it has nothing to do with West. Glory be.

The song dropped when Swift released the entirety of her Lover album on Friday, August 23. Up until that point, Swifties were devouring the music videos for the first two singles "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down," and singing along with the love(ish) song "The Archer." Naturally, everyone was running wild wondering if "False God" was going to be a political narrative, boot-stomping anthem, or some sort of tear-jerking melody. One thing is for sure, it was never going to be arbitrary. Swift is into messages, you guys. None of her songs are just for the hell of it!

Turns out, the lyrics to "False God" are definitely for someone directly (*cough* Joe Alwyn *cough*) and it's frankly my new favorite love song.

Pour yourself a big glass of wine and enjoy!

We were crazy to think / Crazy to think that this could work / Remember how I said I'd die for you / We were stupid to jump / In the ocean separating us, remember how I’d lie to you

And I can't talk to you when you're like this / Staring out the window, like I’m not your favorite town / I'm New York City / I'd still do it for you babe / They all warned us about times like this / They say the road gets hard and you get lost / When you're led by blind faith / Blind faith

But we might just get away with it / Religion's in your lips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship / We might just get away with it / The altar is my hips / Even if it's a false god / We’d still worship this love / We’d still worship this love / We'd still worship this love

I know heaven’s a thing / I go there when you touch me honey / Hell is when I fight with you / But we can patch it up good / Make confessions and we're begging for forgiveness / Got the wine for you

And you can't talk to me when I'm like this / Daring you to leave me just so I can try and scare you / You’re the West Village / You still do it for me babe / They all warned us about times like this / They say the road gets hard and you get lost / When you're led by blind faith / Blind faith

But we might just get away with it / Religion's in your lips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship / We might just get away with it / The altar is my hips / Even if it's a false god / We'd still worship this love / We'd still worship this love / We'd still worship this love

We'd still worship this love / Even if it's a false god / Even if it's a false god / Still worship this love

I can't imagine that Swift would write a song like this for anyone other than her current beau, but of course Swift has not commented on the song's subject just yet. Until she does, I'll be here listening on repeat.