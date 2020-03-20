During every season of The Bachelor, fans pick their favorite men and women who are looking for love and follow their journey long after the show ends. During Hannah Brown's season, one of those beloved men was Tyler Cameron, a Florida native who, despite not walking away with the final rose, has remained close with Brown. So much so that while Cameron is social distancing in his hometown during the coronavirus crisis, Brown is hanging out down south with him, his brother Ryan Cameron, and a some of their closest friends. The group — dubbed The Quarantine Crew — has been providing endless hours of entertainment on TikTok, leaving people to wonder who Tyler Cameron's brother Ryan Cameron is. Well, I've got the details on Tyler's lil bro.

After Tyler's time on The Bachelorette, he made the move to New York City where he's been living for the past few months. Ahead of the coronavirus outbreak, Tyler and Ryan's mother, Andrea, suffered a medical emergency and died suddenly of a brain aneurysm on Feb. 29. Since then, the brothers have been self-quarantined together in Florida.

So let's get into who Ryan is.

Ryan is the youngest of the three Cameron brothers.

He is currently a freshman at Florida Atlantic University. Ryan is a part of the FAU football team where he plays tight end. The team went 11-3 in the 2019 season.

Ryan is a big family man.

It's clear from his social media that, just like Tyler, Ryan enjoys spending time with his family.

Ryan is hella athletic.

When he isn't on the football field, Ryan seems to enjoy water sports, or simply just soaking up the Florida sun with his bro and other pals.

Ryan's got a sense of humor.

With one scroll through Ryan's TikTok, it's safe to say he doesn't take himself too seriously.

He's Loyal

During Tyler and Brown's hometown date on The Bachelorette, Ryan was vocal about how he wanted his big brother to find happiness. Now that Brown and Tyler are hanging out again, Ryan is fully embracing their friendship.

Fans are sure to see a lot more of Ryan — and the Quarantine Crew — in the coming weeks.