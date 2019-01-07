The 2019 Golden Globe Awards are beginning the new year's award season on a sweet note. As actors and performers roll in with their friends, teams, partners, and families, one particular duo sticks out — Regina King and her super supportive son, Ian Alexander Jr. So, who is Ian Alexander Jr.? Well, King's son was all about his mom at the Globes, and Twitter is noticing.

On Jan. 6, Regina King, nominated for Supporting Actress — Motion Picture in If Beale Street Could Talk, attended the 76th Golden Globe Awards with her 22-year-old son. During the red carpet, Alexander told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that he loved spending time with his mother, and that she didn't let bad workdays ruin their family time. He also described her as a "super mom." Alexander wore a classic black tux with a Time's Up pin on his left side. He explained his reasoning for wearing the pin to Seacrest saying, "Time's up. Just for women having equality and safety in the workplace, and all individuals. So, that's really important to me, especially having a powerful woman... they rule the world."

When Regina King won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture, she thanked her son as part of her acceptance speech and, of course, Alexander was smiling and clapping passionately the whole time. People on Twitter instantly fell in love with him.

Here's what people were saying on Twitter about absolute sweetheart, Ian Alexander Jr.

His sweet reaction to hype his mom after her win was a fan favorite.

People also noticed he is pretty easy on the eyes.

When Seacrest asked King how her real-life role as a mother influenced her performances, she told him that there were many things about her life and upbringing that poured into her roles, including her experience with motherhood. According to E! News, she said, "What I've learned as a mother, what I've learned as a black woman in America that was once a black girl in America, all of just, I think life experiences."

During King's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress, she thanked fellow nominee Amy Adams for the prayers and Beale Street director Barry Jenkins for his "empathy" and for "telling stories so rich." The actress also vowed to produce projects with 50 percent women, noting that she knew it would be tough. She said, "I'm going to use my platform to say that in the next two years, everything I produce is going to be 50 percent women." She also challenged the audience, saying, "Anyone out there who is in a position of power, not just in our industry, but in all industries, to stand with us in solidarity and do the same."

In addition to her Beale Street nomination, King was also nominated for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture for TV for her role in the 2018 Netflix show, Seven Seconds.

So whether she's delivering a badass acceptance speech, giving an award-winning performance, or trying to change the film and television industry to be safer and more equal, it's heartwarming to know that her son will be right by her side, cheering her on. And Twitter well be right there, cheering on Ian. Really, it's just a whole lotta love.