The Core Four seem a bit spread out so far in Season 4 of Riverdale, but it is starting to looks like the central mystery that will bring everyone together is finally ramping up. A cliffhanger ending in the Nov. 20 episode seemed to confirm that video tapes will be at the heart of this season's mystery, and the true villain of Season 4 will be the person who is recording Betty and Jughead on Riverdale at the end of the most recent episode.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 7, "The Ice Storm." Rather than introduce one major villain for the gang to go up against this season, so far, Season 4 has brought in individual adversaries for each of the main characters: Archie is dealing with Dodger and his criminal family, Betty has to suss out whether her half brother Charles is a friend or foe, Veronica has to worry about her own half sister Hermosa, Cheryl is dealing with ghosts and pesky relatives in her mansion, and Jughead is wrapped up in a strange secret society at Stonewall Prep. That's all well and good, but it has been a hallmark of Riverdale that each season has it's own big bad, be it Clifford Blossom, the Black Hood, or the Gargoyle King. For Season 4, it looks like the major villain will be a phantom videographer.

At the end of Episode 7, Betty and Jughead start to hook up in Jughead's dorm room, but they do not realize that a camera is hiding in the corner recording them. Of course, creepy video tapes have already popped up earlier this season — Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead all found unmarked VHS tapes that contained hours upon hours of footage of their homes. Since there are so many other shady new characters in town, though, they all just kind of forgot about it, and viewers may have also. But the Season 4 poster made it pretty clear that video tapes will be a major element of this season. Not only does the poster promise "Sex. Lies. Videotapes." for this season, but it is also shot to resemble overexposed film footage.

The CW

Although these video tapes have only been a blip on the radar in these first several episodes, it looks like they will become the new central mystery for the season very soon. So, of course, that begs the question: Who could be making these tapes, and why?

Every new character is an obvious suspect. Dodger is intent on bringing down Archie, although he was in a coma when Betty and Jughead were being recorded. Hermosa is fully loyal to her father Hiram Lodge, who would definitely pull something like this, and pretty much everyone at Stonewall Prep is still super ominous. Charles may be the prime suspect, though, since fans know he is up to know good due to his connection to Chic and his FBI skills would probably make him a master at surveillance. Or, then again, this could all go back to Penelope Blossom, the criminal mastermind who is still on the lam.

Fans should definitely pay close attention if more video tapes pop up in coming episodes of Riverdale, since it looks like these tapes will be the central mystery of Season 4. New episodes of Riverdale air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.