When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starts out at the beginning of Season 1, Sabrina is madly in love with her human boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle. Throughout the season, he's the impetus for Sabrina's biggest mistakes. Harvey also is a significant part of why Sabrina questions leaving Greendale to go to the Academy of the Unseen Arts because she doesn't want to leave him (or her friends) behind. But when she does start attending the Academy part-time, a new reason comes up for Sabrina to maybe think twice about changing schools, meeting warlocks like Nicholas. Who is Nick Scratch? Warning: Spoilers for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follow.

One of the significant plot points throughout the first season of Sabrina is the Dark Lord's utter obsession with her. Even before Sabrina refuses to sign her name in the Book of the Beast, Madame Satan has been planted in Greendale, taking over Mary Wardwell's body, as if the Dark Lord knows this will be a tough nut to crack. One gets the sense possessions like the one done to Susie's uncle happened so when Sabrina needed to be tested, there was already a set up in place.

How many long cons are being played with Miss Spellman? It may be more than viewers think, if Nick's name has anything to do with it.

Netflix

The Dark Lord has many names throughout history. He's been called Lucifer, the Devil, Satan, the Prince of Darkness, the list goes on for days. But two names stick out when you scan the list.

Old Nick

Old Scratch

Nick is literally the first boy her age Sabrina encounters upon entering the school. His first act is to make it clear he's attracted to Sabrina, and he wants to be her friend. That's a massive difference from the Weird Sisters, who are openly bigoted against Sabrina's heritage.

But this is not the only odd thing about Nick. He tells Sabrina he's studying her father, giving him an excuse to know everything about her. And when she asks for information about her dad, somehow Nick not only procures her one of Spellman's diaries but *the* diary with the answer to the puzzle she seeks. It's an utterly charming move on his part, as is his willingness to look after Harvey in the finale.

Netflix

Could Nick be more than he seems? One of the warnings Sabrina takes to heart early on is to beware of the Devil and his bargains. There's always a catch. (Ironically, this is said by Daniel Webster. The original Daniel Webster character he's drawn from in The Devil and Daniel Webster meets and makes a deal with a man named Mr. Scratch.)

But Sabrina doesn't have her guard up around Nick, believing him to be a student her own age. Perhaps it's the Devil's way of getting past her defenses, much like her trust of Miss Wardwell got Sabrina to sign her name in the Devil's book.

Fans will have to wait for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2 to find out. It arrives on Netflix in 2019.