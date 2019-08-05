Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why promises another unexpected death in the newest chapter for Clay Jensen and company. With the trial addressing Hannah Baker's death now resolved and even more issues inflicting the students of Liberty High, the season ought to jump right into the action upon its Aug. 23 premiere. But as new circumstances surround the kids, who is narrating 13 Reasons Why Season 3? The trailer offers a big clue about who tells the story this time.

When the Netflix adaptation of Jay Asher's novel 13 Reasons Why launched in 2017, Liberty High student Hannah (Katherine Langford) narrated the first season via audio tapes of her explaining why she killed herself. In Season 2, whichever student was testifying in the trial surrounding Hannah's death narrated that particular episode, delving into his or her own relationship with her. Seeing that Season 3 takes place eight months after the events of Season 2, not every person's perspective is relevant anymore, so it's likely fans can anticipate another change in narration format.

While Netflix has yet to confirm the new season's narration device, the Season 3 promo released on Aug. 1 drops a big hint about it. A female voice with a British accent provides the trailer's voiceover, which addresses Alex's (Miles Heizer) dad, Deputy Standall (Mark Pellegrino). "Here's the thing about the kids at Liberty High," she says. "They're connected by their secrets."

Netflix on YouTube

The trailer checks in with familiar characters as the voice continues, but halfway through her monologue, the camera lands on a new girl who appears to e washing blood out of a stained fabric. "The truth is, given the right circumstances, the right motivation," the voice says at this moment, "anyone could've done this." As the trailer then transitions into Bryce Walker's (Justin Prentice) funeral, this speech seems to be referencing his death.

The inclusion of a new character in such a dramatic trailer is definitely significant, so the girl with the blood-stained material must be important. Furthering this idea, Entertainment Weekly reported the teen drama will welcome British actor Grace Saif to the cast as Ani, who will "play a pivotal role" in new episodes. All of these signs point toward Saif, a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art graduate, being both the narrator and the girl holding what looks like major evidence in Bryce's seemingly mysterious death.

Luckily, fans don't have to wait long before learning whether this guess is true. Upon the launch of the Season 3 trailer, Netflix also released a description of new episodes:

Eight months after preventing Tyler (Devin Druid) from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay (Dylan Minnette), Tony (Christian Navarro), Jessica (Alisha Boe), Alex, Justin (Brandon Flynn), and Zach (Ross Butler) find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it’s up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone’s deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever.

It sounds like Ani is going to be the "shrewd outsider" swooping in to save the Liberty High gang as more trouble brews. Fans have already been in other characters' shoes over the course of two seasons, so it's only right that the show's newest voice may step up to share her story.

Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why premieres on Netflix on Friday, Aug. 23.