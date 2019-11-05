Who Is Naomi Watanabe On ‘Queer Eye: We're In Japan!'? She's Taking Over

The Fab Five from Netflix's Queer Eye are bona fide celebrities. Now that they've taken their show on the road all the way to Japan, they're also introducing American audiences to a whole new group of Japanese celebrities who have shown up to help people live their best lives. One of those celebrities is Naomi Watanabe, who is turning heads on Queer Eye: We're in Japan! The social media star might not be a household name in the United States yet, but she definitely should be.

Watanabe guest starred in the third episode of Queer Eye: We're in Japan! She helped a manga artist named Kae feel more comfortable in her skin, which is a message that is very on brand for Watanabe. She's a champion for plus-size women and she uses her platform to spread that positive message far and wide. And, as a comedian and popular personality in Japan, she has almost 9 million followers on Instagram. So she has quite the large platform that will likely continue to grow.

Watanabe has landed gigs as a cast member on Japan's Saturday Night Live and a judge on X Factor Japan. She also has her own clothing line called Punyus. But, Wantanabe is perhaps best known for the talent that helped her rise to fame: her spot-on impression of Beyonce, which earned her the nickname of the "Beyoncé of Japan."

Since rising to fame, Watanabe has been named one of Time Magazine's 25 Most Influential People on The Internet. She's known for her wild style - including big eyelashes, pigtails, and bright colors – which is available to fans in a permanent Instagram filter that's named after her. Watanabe also recently moved to New York City, according to The Cut, where she's now ready to make sure American audiences know her. She told The Cut, "I’d love to make everyone laugh. Not just Japanese people."

Watanabe seems primed to make a splash in America. In that same profile in The Cut, Tan France from Queer Eye said, "In a sea of Japanese stars, Naomi shines so bright, as she seems almost fearless and ready to just make you happy, no matter what.” That's just about the most glowing review ever, which is more than enough to get me aboard the Naomi Watanabe train.

You can catch Naomi Watanabe on Queer Eye: We're in Japan! now, and probably on many more screens very soon.