Lin-Manuel Miranda has cut a romantic figure during his meteoric rise to fame, first in Hamilton and now in Mary Poppins Returns. It is no surprise then he is a real-life romantic too, always remembering to praise his wife in his acceptance speeches. Her name may not be shining in bright lights on the Great White Way or in Hollywood, but Miranda always makes sure to remind everyone she's the reason his name is. Who is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife? Her name is Vanessa Nadal.

Miranda may be the one in the spotlight, but his wife is the brains of the family. According to Us Magazine, she's both a lawyer and a scientist. She originally earned her bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from MIT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and spent several years as a development scientist for Johnson & Johnson, before moving on to get a law degree from Fordham University School of Law.

So how does a scientist wind up with a Broadway performer? It turns out she and Miranda went to high school together, at Hunter College High School in NYC’s Upper East Side neighborhood. Nadal was a couple of years behind Miranda, but they didn't date at the time.

According to Miranda, the delay was his fault. Speaking to The New York Times, he admitted:

She was gorgeous and I’m famously bad at talking to women I find attractive. I have a total lack of game.

They ended up dating in 2005 after Miranda stumbled across her Facebook page and managed to get her to come out and see him perform. Five years later, in 2010, with Miranda an established broadway presence due to his hit In The Heights, they married.

According to People Magazine, it was a "fairytale wedding."

The ceremony included a performance by Broadway actors, including costars from his breakout 2008 hit In the Heights, and an orchestra. Miranda also surprised his love with a lavish musical production of “To Life” from Fiddler on the Roof, dedicated to her.

The Nadal-Miranda family have two children so far, with Vanessa giving birth to a boy in 2014, Sebastian, and then to another boy in early 2018, Francisco.

Nadal might not be an actress or involved on the stage herself, but she's a dedicated fan of entertainment, which she proved during the couple's trip to Scotland this past summer. According to Miranda, she stopped at every upright stone outcropping attempting to "Outlander" her way into the past.

When it comes to famous romantic men, it turned out Miranda might have a little bit of competition for his wife's attention, as the actor who plays Jamie responded.

But in the end, most stars, both British and American, really want one thing from Lin-Manuel's family: Hamilton tickets.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for two Golden Globes this year for his work in Mary Poppins Returns, including Best Actor in a Musical and Best Original Song. Fans look forward to seeing him bring Nadal with him to the red carpet, and praise her, should he win.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET, on Jan. 6, 2019.