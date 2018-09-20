The Hills is getting the reboot all 2000s reality TV stans dreamed of. A bunch of the original cast is tapped to be on the new show, fittingly titled The Hills: New Beginnings. Brody Jenner was a staple of the original show, and Entertainment Tonight confirmed last week that Brody and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, will be joining the reboot's cast. So who is Kaitlynn Carter Jenner? She and Brody have been together for years. They first announced their engagement in 2016 and got married this past June in Indonesia (Caitlyn, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner were shockingly no-shows).

ET reports that the couple can't wait to be a part of the new iteration of the MTV classic. “They are excited to be a part of the show,” a source said. When the show's reboot was announced during the 2018 VMAs, it wasn't clear which members of the original cast were slated to return. Brody Jenner confirmed on his Instagram on Sept. 14 that he would be returning to the show. "Don’t call it a comeback. THE HILLS: New Beginnings coming soon to @mtv #haterswillsayitsphotoshopped," he said in his caption confirming his involvement.

Spencer and Heidi Pratt are confirmed to be returning as well as Whitney Port, but one crucial face from the original series has not committed to the new one: Lauren Conrad. A source told ET that the Jenners' participation wasn't a sure thing, given the fact that Conrad wasn't participating. “Brody and Kaitlynn’s participation not only depends on the deal but very much the creative of the show," they said, "especially considering that Lauren Conrad is not participating."

But they've decided to go for it sans Conrad. You can expect to see the other half of the Jenner family on a TV near you.

Kaitlynn Carter Jenner will be a completely new face on the show. She's an Instagram influencer who, according to her Instagram, is now the co-founder of FORAY — a "shopping destination powered by fashion influencers." As Hills fans well know, lots of the women on the show worked in fashion/continue to do so now, so Jenner is going to fit right in.

Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner planned the most eye-appealing wedding I've ever seen. They spent weeks with family and friends on an Indonesian resort island called Nihi Sumba, which they nicknamed "Jenner Island" for the nuptials.

Will you just freaking look at this place?

The photos from their time spent in Bali for the wedding were all out of a catalog.

Golden hour, much?

The two appear to be in wedded bliss now, so viewers can expect to see some adorable moments from the Jenners. It'll be interesting to see if they talk about Caitlyn, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner's absences from their wedding on the show.

Their wedding went down on June 2. On May 29, Brody told People that his sisters never even RSVP'd. "My two little sisters, we never even heard from them," he said. "They never even RSVP’d I don’t think. We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there." On June 6, Brody told People he was "disappointed" Caitlyn Jenner didn't come. “It was a big disappointment, especially considering that she had known about the wedding for a year," he said.

Kaitlynn and Brody seemingly shaded Caitlyn Jenner when paparazzi asked if they would send a video recap to those who couldn't make it (they obviously meant Caitlyn). Brody brushed off the question. Kaitlynn, however, said, "They should have gone if they wanted to see it."

If anything, I can imagine Caitlyn's absence coming up in conversation, not so much Kendall and Kylie, but we'll see what The Hills: New Beginnings has in store for viewers.