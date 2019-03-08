It seems like everyone is falling in love with Kacey Musgraves these days. Between her incredible voice and her classic beauty, there’s quite a lot to love about the 30-year-old singer. But before she seized the hearts of millions all around the world with her talent, she actually snagged the heart of her husband. Who is Kacey Musgraves’ husband? Well, his name is Ruston Kelly and he’s super talented and good-looking as well!

While Kelly may not be as famous as his wife just yet, he’s a formidable musician in his own right and released his latest album in 2018. That album, Dying Star, covered a lot of personal ground for Kelly, including what it’s like to live with addiction.

In an October 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Kelly opened up about what the creative process for the album was like.

“I decided I was going to use this record as a way to deal with that sense and learn who I am creatively,” he said. “This is what I did way before drugs ever came into play. Drugs were such a lie about how to create for me, and it hijacked my sense of natural creativity.”

On of the songs on the album, “Blackout,” actually deals with what happens when someone is in the throes of addiction. In the song, Kelly sings:

I black out in a bar / I get high in my car / I drive 'round in circles / 'Till I'm seeing stars / I get so f*cked up to forget who you are / I dumb down my head so I can't feel my heart pound / And I black out / Black out

So, Kelly is adept at writing very personal lyrics that resonate with people in similar situations. Luckily for him, though, he got clean just to make his latest album. The road to recovery was long for Kelly, a South Carolina native who moved around a lot as a kid. But the journey seems to have been worth it because he found music and Musgraves and is now in a great place.

In his interview with Rolling Stone, he actually talked about how much of an impact Musgraves has had on his life.

“She was such a strong redemptive force in my life,” he said at the time. “I didn’t think I was worthy of anything. She reminded me that it doesn’t matter, that everyone has a past. Someone has to help pick you up somehow.”

Musgraves has obviously been influential in Kelly’s life. And you know what? Their meeting almost didn’t happen. As Musgraves told Hits Daily Double in July 2018, their March 2016 meeting was a meeting of fate:

I decided to go to the Bluebird one night for a writers’ round, which I never do, because it’s so touristy. Plus, I live a ways away, but I had a friend who was playing it, and I thought, “Well…” I didn’t go with anyone, and I was sitting by myself at a table. Ruston played his first song, and I was just stunned by everything in it—the words, the melody, what he was saying. I was just sitting at this table, crying. When it was over, I went up and introduced myself. I said, “Hey, I don’t really ever do this, but here’s my number; I really wanna write with you.”

The two did write together eventually and that’s when they hit it off. Musgraves and Ruston married in October 2017 after about a year of dating, according to Us Weekly. So, everything worked out in the end and they both seem very happy together.