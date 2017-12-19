Who Is Justin Hartley's Wife? Chrishell Stause Was On 'All My Children'

On the current season of This Is Us, in between sobbing over Kate's miscarriage and Randall's foster kid experiences, most of the tears have been reserved for Justin Hartley's character Kevin and his complete disaster of a personal life, including blowing up his relationship with childhood sweetheart Sophie. But in real life, Justin Hartley's off screen life is going swimmingly. Not only is he on an Emmy winning and Golden Globe nominated series, but he just got married this past fall. Who is Justin Hartley's wife, Chrishell Stause? Is she someone who is a fellow This Is Us star, or someone he met outside of work?

Her full name is Terrina Chrishell Stause, and she's originally from Draffenville, Kentucky. She goes by Chrishell Stause professionally. Her odd first name is claimed to be from her mother going into labor at a Shell gas station, where the attendant, Chris, helped get her to the hospital.

She is an actress, but she's not on NBC's hit drama. Her face is one that will be recognizable to fans across the soap opera world though, having starred as Amanda Dillon in the long running ABC soap opera All My Children. The role was previously played by Alexis Manta, but Stause took it over in 2005 after the character returned after "a five year absence."

Stause stayed in that role for the next six years, until the show was finally cancelled in 2011.

Stause was lucky. She landed a guest star role on Body of Proof, and like Kevin on This Is Us, got herself into an improv troop, The Groundlings, while looking for work. That lead to another soap opera, playing Jordan in Days of Our Lives, before moving on again to playing Bethany Bryan on The Young and the Restless. Her character's been on hiatus since August though, as she works on her first film role, as well as taking time off to get married.

Stause and Hartley got married this past Oct. 28, four years to the day since they met. Talking to People Magazine, Stause, who had been engaged previously to Matthew Morrison from Glee, she knew right away he was the right man for the job.

The next day I texted my friend: ‘I found him.’

According to Hartley, who had been married once before, the feeling was mutual. They had met before in passing, but on their first actual date, sparks flew.

We met up at a concert and talked all night. I drove her home and called the next day. We haven’t been apart since. I knew right away [and] was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’

According to reports, the 75 person wedding invited all of Hartley's This Is Us cast members, including Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, Susan Watkins and Chris Sullivan. And Chrishell Stause was very eager to take his last name, both in her official statement to People and changing her social media accounts.

They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!

So what are the soapy power couple up to now that they are married? Well, Justin hasn't actually updated his Instagram since the wedding, so let's just marvel at the ostrich feather adorned dress real quick.

Stause made her sure her Instagram has a better shot of the details, natch.

Next up they'll be appearing together on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards this coming Jan. 7, 2018, at The Beverly Hilton. It will be their first official appearance together since getting married, and fans can't wait to hear all the details.