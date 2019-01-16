We're just weeks away from Fox's upcoming staging of Rent: Live, which is filled to the brim with celebs you definitely know and love. Slated to air on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. ET, the cast includes actors and actresses that have performed in High School Musical, The Greatest Showman, and —oh yes — RuPaul's Drag Race. While it will certainly differ in some ways from the Tony Award-winning 1996 Broadway musical, the message will undoubtedly be the same, and I am so, so pumped. If you're wondering who plays the lead role of Mark, you're not alone. Actor Jordan Fisher scored the role, and if his name sounds familiar to you, that's because he's got quite a few gigs under his belt already. So, who is Jordan Fisher? It turns out he's basically a jack of all trades, and talented AF.

Known to many for his roles in Disney Channel classics like Teen Beach Movie and Liv and Maddie and for winning the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars, Jordan Fisher can seemingly do it all. He turned heads on Broadway when starring in Hamilton, performed in the live musical Grease: Live, and has starred in a handful of television shows like iCarly, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Teen Wolf, to name a few. Oh, and did I mention that he also has his own album? To say the man is talented is putting it very, very mildly.

So, while his name might not be a household one (just yet), he's most certainly on the rise. And now that he'll be playing such a prominent role in Rent: Live, I can only imagine what new heights his career will be soaring to.

Fisher took to Instagram on Oct. 29, 2018, to reveal that his dream of playing Mark Cohen had finally come to fruition. His post read,

So. Fourteen years ago I sat at a dinner with a mentor of mine and a bunch of other friends. Mentor said let’s talk about manifestation. I want SPECIFIC dreams from each of you. It was my turn. I said “I want to be the first Mark Cohen of color in Rent”. It was the show that made me want to pursue this industry. Then it closed on broadway...Here we are now. See y’all Jan 27th 😊

OK, well now I officially have the chills, and they're electrifying (I know, I know, wrong musical).

For anyone who has yet to see Rent, you're definitely in for an amazing and emotional performance. Set in New York City's East Village during the late '80s, the musical is centered around struggling artists at the time of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The Broadway show was so successful that it was adapted into a major motion picture in 2005, and many members of the original cast reprised their roles for the film.

In December 2018, FOX rolled out a tribute to Jonathan Larson, who wrote Rent, but tragically died before the show's Broadway debut. In the video, the Rent: Live cast spoke about how imperative it was for Rent: Live to be produced in Larson's honor. In it, Fisher said,

The thing that I wish he could see now is how many lives were impacted ... This was a dream of his and it became something so special, and moved generations and will for years to come.

FOX on YouTube

This video only makes me even more excited for Jan. 27 — does anybody mind if I fast forward time? K, thanks!