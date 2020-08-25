Someone new just landed on Gossip Girl's radar. On Aug. 24, news dropped that another actor will officially be joining the cast of the upcoming reboot as a series lead. But before she hits the screen alongside the other New Yorkers on Gossip Girl's social media feeds, you might want to know who Jordan Alexander is, even though the Gossip Girl reboot actor is no stranger to the world of entertainment.

ICYMI, earlier this year it was announced The CW's classic drama series Gossip Girl was getting remade for HBO Max. The 10-episode first season will pick up eight years after the events of the original Gossip Girl, following a new generation of New York private school elite. At the end of the original series, the Gossip Girl website had been shut down, but this new series is expected to show just how much social media and New York have changed in the past near-decade, teasing that a new, higher-tech edition of GG could be in these teens' lives.

Alexander has officially been cast as one of the leads in this HBO Max Gossip Girl reboot. Her character will be one of the girls at the school, but not much else is known at this time. Alexander will act alongside established actors Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay — who were the first-announced cast members on March 2 — with Brown, Lind, and Peak expected to have lead roles. Oh, and Kristen Bell will be returning to voice Gossip Girl, officially making this the best reboot ever.

The CW

The Gossip Girl reboot is just the latest project Alexander has on her radar. The Toronto native is also a singer-songwriter, and has a full-length album called The Lonely Hearts Club, as well as music videos for singles including Take Me Out Tonight, Cool, Fade Away, and You. These musical endeavors led her to tour Canada with Bif Naked, headline a Pride campaign with Carly Rae Jepsen, and open for Kehlani during a 2018 Toronto pride event.

Gossip Girl won't be Alexander's first acting gig, either. She starred in Season 2 of the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies, Sacred Lies: The Singing Bones, playing the role of Elsie.

The majorly hyped Gossip Girl reboot will still be a big step for Alexander's acting career, though. Originally, the new series was scheduled to release this fall, but it has been delayed — along with most in-the-works projects — due to coronavirus concerns. According to HBO, the show hasn't even begun filming yet, so it looks like fans will have to wait until at least 2021 to get any Gossip Girl blasts or see Alexander's new role in action.