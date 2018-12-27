Britt Robertson hit the Philippines for Christmas and she made the long journey with her rumored new boyfriend Graham Rogers. Robertson and Rogers have been on lots of people’s minds lately, all thanks to recent reports that Robertson had split from her boyfriend of six years Dylan O’Brien. The split hit the media on Dec. 21 and soon after, rumors started swirling about Robertson moving on with Rogers. But who is Graham Rogers? And how does he know Robertson in the first place?

Elite Daily reached out to Robertson’s team about her reported breakup with O’Brien as well as the status of her relationship with Rogers, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Like Robertson, who stars in ABC’s For the People, Rogers is also an actor. If you don’t know Rogers by name, then you just might recognize some of his work. Rogers has had stints on shows like Quantico, Ray Donovan, and Revolution. So, it’s very likely that you’ve seen Rogers on your TV screen at some point or another.

In any case, Rogers and Robertson have been hanging out since late October, according to reports. Needless to say, their relationship is very, very new. But that’s not a surprise because Robertson literally just split from O’Brien.

Although the relationship between Rogers and Robertson is still in early stages, they did take the time to spend Christmas together in the Philippines. Robertson took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and Rogers on the beach.

“What a very Merry Christmas,” Robertson captioned the post.

Just about a month ago, on Nov. 30, Rogers and Robertson were photographed in Twin Rocks, Oregon. Rogers posted a photo of the two of them snuggled together on a beach. Take a look:

Needless to say, Robertson and Rogers seem to be enjoying each other’s company quite a lot. As for Robertson’s ex, well, rumor has it that he’s doing his best to move on as well. In recent months, he’s been linked to Chloe Grace Moretz.

Back in August 2018, Us Weekly reported that the two were getting close. But an insider for the publication revealed that there was nothing romantic about Moretz and O’Brien’s relationship.

“Chloë and Dylan have always had a friendly relationship, and they were at The Nice Guy two nights in a row — most recently last night for Niall Horan‘s concert afterparty,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They purposely didn’t show up together because they didn’t want to draw attention to themselves, but they had a fun night out and were flirty and touchy-feely, but didn’t show any obvious or outward PDA last night. She was there with three girlfriends and dancing and drinking all night long.”

Given how early these rumors about Moretz and O’Brien started, it sounds like O’Brien’s relationship with Robertson may have been up in the air for a while. In any case, they both seem like they’re happy and that’s all that matters!