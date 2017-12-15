Who Is General Hux In 'The Last Jedi'? Here's Your Quick Refresher

While a galaxy far, far, away hardly has anything in common with Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, this Curse Breaker for Gringotts Wizarding Bank has officially redefined himself as a commander of the First Order. Actor Domhnall Gleeson is no longer red-haired Bill Weasley, but red-haired General Armitage Hux. Star Wars fans first met the character in A Force Awakens in 2015, but who is General Hux, and what does he have to do with The Last Jedi? Here's your quick refresher.

Let's rewind back to a time before we met General Armitage Hux. According to Star War's "Wookieepedia" data base (easily the most well-named data base of all time), Hux's father was an Imperial Academy commandant who implemented intense training methods, which later inspired the radical ideas of the First Order. So, Hux was raised on the idea of Imperial power, believing the New Republic was a threat to the galaxy. Because of his upbringing, Hux was certain he was meant to rule the galaxy and rose up to become a General of the First Order. As Gleeson said on his character, "I think General Hux would just like a little bit more order in the universe. Whatever it takes is where he's at." So, the intergalactic apple doesn't fall far from the space tree.

When we meet him in Force Awakens, Hux is the commanding general of the Starkiller Base and serving Supreme Leader Snoke. Snoke, as we know, is the most current villain in the Star Wars universe.

A reference for the Harry Potter fans who are reading: He looks like an upright, human-sized version of the shriveled version Voldemort before he's resurrected by flesh, bone, and blood at the graveyard in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. RIP Cedric... but I digress.

Snoke is a part of the dark side of the Force and is responsible for training Kylo Ren in A Force Awakens. The Supreme Leader is certain Luke Skywalker is the last remaining Jedi, and tasks Kylo Ren and Armitage Hux to find Skywalker on the remote island planet where he is hiding. In the process of hunting for the final piece of the map that will lead them to Luke Skywalker, Kylo Ren learns the map is with a BB-unit by prying into the mind of Poe, a Resistance pilot who, by the order of Princess Leia, obtained the map before being captured by Ren and Hux. When Ren reveals this to Hux, he sends a team to search Jakku, where the BB-unit is located. Poe ultimately escapes to go find the BB-unit with the help of Stormtrooper Finn.

The BB-unit is found by a Jakku scavenger named Rey, who also encounters Finn. After Finn and Poe's escape, Poe is nowhere to be found. The duo (or trio, if we're counting BB) then does everything in their power to avoid the strikes and attack from Hux and Ren.

Back on the dark side, after a series of unsuccessful efforts to get the map, Hux and Ren are summoned by a hologram of Snoke. Tail between his legs, Hux takes the blame and suggests a new plan of action: destroy the New Republic. Snoke agrees and Hux puts his plan into motion, delivering a dictator-esque speech.

Well, that didn't work. The Resistance launched a starfighter assault against the Starkiller Base. Ultimately, Hux and Ren were ordered to evacuate the planet, and that's where we leave off.

General Hux plays a big role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and there's plenty more to learn about him.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now playing in theaters. May the force be with you.