When Stranger Things first premiered in the summer of 2016, it was a sudden phenomenon no one was expecting. The nostalgic remix of Spielberg-Meets-Stephen King was delightful to fans, most of whom took a shine to the pre-teen cast. When Season 2 rolled around, one of the challenges was to recapture that delight. Some of the new characters didn't succeed so much. (Sorry Billy.) But when audiences got a look at Lucas' little sister Erica, it was love at first sight. Now it looks like she's stepping up in Season 3. Who is Erica on Stranger Things? If you have to ask, you're going to get sassed.

As Mike's best friend, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) spent Season 1 as the "cool kid" cliche. It wasn't his fault, all the characters were written as archetypes which the actors then filled in, and some were given more chances than others to do so. In Season 2, Lucas got to break out of the mold. He fell head over heels for the new girl Max (Sadie Sink), and fans got to see his family, an upright, conservative, church-going bunch. However, the one who got all the attention was Erica (Priah Ferguson), whose opinion of her brother was that he was anything but cool. Seeing him dressed as a Ghostbuster, she sneered at him "nerd." When she caught him practicing moves to try on Max, she laughed at him.

Most importantly, when danger was near, and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) sounded the alarm, she told him to shut it, and turned the walkie-talkie off.

Grace Lin on YouTube

It may not be fair, but Erica was a lot like Max's brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) when it came to her sibling's adventures: Completely oblivious.

Things are changing in Season 3 though. Fans thought they might have caught a glimpse of Erica in the new trailer were correct. The latest photos from the upcoming season include one that features Erica, helmeted, elbow padded, and crawling through a tunnel, clearly having joined the hunt for this season's monster.

How does Lucas convince her to join their team? Should we thank Max for this? It's not clear yet, but according to Deadline, the press release about Ferguson's return says Erica won't be coming alone either.

In Season 3, Lucas’ strong-willed little sister returns, only this time with an army of friends. No longer content with sitting on the sidelines, Erica finds herself on a wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat.

Netflix

Either way, the creatures from the Upside Down should be quaking in their boots. This child means business.

Hers isn't the only new photo out this week, but it is the biggest news. Fans have already theorized Billy will also find out about the Upside Down, and may even find himself infected with it. As more siblings join the fray, how long until the entire town puts two and two together?

Meanwhile, the core group is trying to contact something... somewhere.

Netflix

Eleven is going back into her sensory deprivation world to find an answer or two.

Netflix

I will eventually get over Eleven's prints-and-suspenders look. But today is not that day.

Netflix

Stranger Things 3 premieres on Netflix on July 4, 2019.