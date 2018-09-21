Fresh off its Emmy Awards win for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and days before preparation for its season premiere begins, Saturday Night Live has added another comedian to its mix. Although the NBC staple usually recruits several new cast members every September, SNL has gone slim with casting this year, hiring only one woman to join as a featured player. Luckily, the newest Saturday night mainstay has plenty of comedic chops, so who is Ego Nwodim?

Announced just over a week before SNL's Season 44 premiere on Sept. 29, Nwodim joins the show after a 2016 stint as a New Face star at Montreal's Just For Laughs festival. Already recognized as a rising star in comedy, she has also performed at the 2016 CBS Diversity Showcase and improv theatre Upright Citizens Brigade, one of many comedy venues where the SNL team often scouts for talent. According to Nwodim's UCB bio, the Baltimore native has also written and performed her own solo show, "Great Black Women...and Then There's Me." She has even spilled about the craft of comedy via appearances on podcasts including Comedy Bang Bang and Spontaneanation. To top it all off, she graduated from college with a degree in biology, so you too can still pursue your comedy dreams after receiving a full education.

Nwodim isn't exactly camera shy either, which is a good sign for a SNL newbie. Her IMDb page lists several guest appearances in CollegeHumor sketches and shows including 2 Broke Girls, Law & Order True Crime, and Disney Channel series K.C. Undercover. Depending on how fresh-faced a new SNL comedian is, suddenly acting onscreen every week can be a difficult adjustment, but it looks like Nwodim will certainly handle the camera well in her first few weeks on TV.

While her social media feeds aren't too active, what you can find on Nwodim's Instagram and Twitter pages is super impressive. While it's evident by her Twitter header photo that she doesn't mind comparisons between her name and Eleven's love for Eggos on Stranger Things, you'll see far more than references to the Upside Down on her accounts. On Instagram, she recently shared odes to Postmates and a photo of herself with writer Roxane Gay and fellow improvisers, while her Twitter feed is full of jokes about love and relationships. The "Weekend Update" segment could always use a visit from a relationship expert, right?

Nwodim joins sophomore cast members Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd as SNL's less-utilized featured players, while Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, and Melissa Villaseñor were recently promoted to the repertory cast roster ahead of their third year on the show. Fans can also likely expect honorary cast member Alec Baldwin to make more appearances as President Donald Trump this year. In the upcoming season premiere, the full cast welcomes host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West to Studio 8H.

Congratulations, Nwodim! We look forward to all of the laughs.

Season 44 of Saturday Night Live premieres on Saturday, Sept. 29, at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.