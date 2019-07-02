Spider-Man: Far From Home is all about the fall out from Avengers: Endgame. From discussing the practicalities of life after "The Blip," to the new world of post-Avengers heroes, this movie is all about the struggle to continue living after the end of the world has come and gone. It's also about passing the torch from one generation to the next, as Peter Parker inherits both Tony's right-hand man Happy, and left-hand girl EDITH. Who is EDITH, or perhaps it would be better to ask, what is EDITH? Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow.

Fans have known Happy Hogan all through the Iron Man films. Tony's BFF, chauffeur, assistant, and bodyguard, Happy seemed to have taken up these jobs for Pepper Potts at the end of Endgame. But it turns out Happy has eyes for an ending of his own, one that will wind up with him and Aunt May together. The result is that he's also become something of an uncle-figure to Peter, showing up to rescue him the way he once did for Tony so long ago.

But EDITH is a different kettle of fish. Ever since Tony Stark took his assistant JARVIS and transformed him into Vision, the billionaire has struggled to replace his assistant in all things virtual. In Far From Home, viewers meet the latest virtual technology assistant, EDITH, who is embedded in the glasses Stark bequeaths Parker.

Sony

Besides making Parker look like a young Bono from U2, these new spectacles are extraordinarily useful. They might not be the X-ray glasses of the 1960s, but they lay his classmates and teachers bare anyway. Texts, Google searches, photos, web browsers, all are visible to Peter when he puts the glasses on. In some cases, he feels super guilty about spying on his friends. But when it comes to a deliberately embarrassing picture Brad has on him in hopes of getting MJ's affections, Peter is all in on erasing it.

Unfortunately, Parker isn't all that experienced in using EDITH, accidentally causing a drone strike on the school's tour bus along with erasing the incriminating picture. Luckily, fast thinking on Parker's part keeps the coach from being decimated. But the experience shakes him to the core. These are toys he shouldn't be playing with.

Sony

That's why, when Mysterio pushes ever so gently that perhaps he should give up superhero work and go back to being a teenager, Peter is all too willing to hand over the power of EDITH to his new friend. After all, with great power comes great responsibility and this is one Parker would like to pass to someone else.

Unfortunately, what Parker doesn't know is that Mysterio's entire plan was about gaining his trust and getting him to hand over those glasses. Mysterio's real name is Quentin Beck, and he is a disgruntled ex-Stark employee, whose entire mission is to become a superhero, by creating disasters only he can solve. EDITH is the final key in causing an "Avengers-sized event" to save the world from, taking up the superhero mantle for his own profit.

Parker must defeat Mysterio's "Avengers-sized event" and save the world, but get those EDITH glasses back once and for all. But will it be worth the cost of exposing his true identity?