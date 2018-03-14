In true This Is Us fashion, the NBC tearjerking drama threw the audience a bunch of emotional curveballs in its Season 2 finale. Even though this season provided us with some answers — the biggest of all probably being how Jack died — it wrapped up leaving us with a heap of new questions. One of them has got to be, who is Deja's dad? Now that we have a new character to care about on This Is Us, it's hard to not want to have a deeper understanding of where she came from.

The writers and producers obviously knew Deja's story was important to tell and would be significant as this complicated familial saga continues to unfold. March 6th's flashback-heavy "This Big, Amazing, Beautiful Life," an episode devoted to chronicling Deja's life prior to her time as Randall and Beth's foster child, offered up some eye-opening insight. We got to know her biological family, we saw her mother Shauna struggle with addiction and jail time, and we learned about the different beds she had to sleep in throughout foster care. We also saw how it's obvious to everyone who meets her that the now-teenager has got a good heart and head on her shoulders. And finally, we watched as her mother decided to do what was felt was best for daughter — terminate all parental rights, so Deja could have a chance to live a better life.

This Is Us on YouTube

As Beth and Randall noticed, Deja's mom's decision triggered a switch in her. She wasn't "Deja Classic" or "Deja 2.0" right now, she was "mean," as Beth described. But how could this young woman not be hurt? Unfortunately, an uncomfortable passing comment at the Ka-Toby wedding only seemed to push her further over the edge. After Toby's mother (Wendie Mallick) noted that Deja looked like "her father" (referring to Randall, mistaking her for his biological child), we caught a glimpse of Deja taking a baseball bat to the family Mercedes.

One piece of Deja's puzzle that viewers don't have is knowledge of who her real father is. While we met Shauna's former live-in boyfriend Lonzo last week, Deja's dad has not been mentioned as of yet. According to executive producer Elizabeth Berger, Season 3 will fill in some cliffhanger gaps and it might explore that side of her.

“One of the things that we may come to know more about next season is Deja’s father, because we haven’t yet talked about it at all,” Berger revealed Entertainment Weekly. “Obviously, Deja has had almost no relationship with him, but she may know more about him than we previously let on.”

Now that This Is Us has wrapped for the season fans will have to wait months for the beloved series to come back for more, though it sounds like it will be worth it. There's so much new drama to unpack upon its return. There are even new time periods to contend with. The finale not only jumped a year into the future to reveal Kevin's journey to Vietnam (with Beth's cousin Zoe by his side), there was also a flash to Randall and Tess 13 years into the future. "I'm not ready," Tess somberly tells her dad when he says "it's time to go see her." Her? Is everything OK? Deep breaths. This is This Is Us — of course it's not OK. Her could refer to Beth, Annie, Deja, or someone we can't even consider right now. The sadness never ends, apparently.

Deja, played by the talented Lyric Ross, has been one of the best parts of This Is Us' heavy second season. Whether its through flashback, flash-forward or just regular old present-day structure, we can't wait to get to know her even better.