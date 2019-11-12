Who Is Christian Serratos? Netflix's 'Selena: The Series' Star Has Arrived

Netflix has just given audiences a sneak peek at the streamers next big superstar. Christian Serratos will star in Netflix's Selena: The Series as the eponymous singer. Netflix released a teaser trailer featuring Serratos, and it's clear that she's going to shine in this new role.

Selena: The Series will chronicle the life of real-life late singer Selena Quintanilla. Members of the Quintanilla family serve as executive producers on the show, so fans can rest assured that the new series has her family's seal of approval on it. According to Netflix, the new show is "a coming of age story following Selena Quintanilla as her dreams come true and all the heart-wrenching and life-changing choices she and her family have to make as they navigate success, family, and music."

In the teaser trailer released by Netflix on Tuesday, Serratos is seen rehearsing her lines and getting into character as Selena. She says hello to Richard Chavira, who's playing Selena's father Abraham Quintanilla, and to Madison Taylor Baez, who plays the younger version of Selena. She then performs as Selena on stage while wearing her iconic purple jumpsuit. The teaser offers just a taste of Serratos in the role, but it's enough to get Selena fans hooked.

Netflix on YouTube

Serratos is best known for her role as Rosita on The Walking Dead, which she's had since 2014. Before that, she had recurring roles in the Twilight series of movies, The Secret Life of The American Teenager, and Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Selena was a super popular Mexican-American singer when she tragically died at age 23 in 1995. She still has a voracious fanbase to this day, so it's safe to say that Selena: The Series will also have a big audience. Luckily, Serratos loves interacting with her fans. She previously told Entertainment Tonight, "It's amazing to see the fans, and they're always so lovely. I've been really lucky to be a part of some projects that are really heavily fan-driven, so it's kind of like, in me, it's in the muscle, it really feeds my soul."

Serratos is also proud of her Latina heritage. In that same interview with ET, she said, "I love holding it down for the Latinas." Selena's Latina identity was a huge part of her life, and so Serratos will likely tap into that in a big way in the series.

Selena: The Series will air in two parts, with the first part containing six hour-long episodes and the second part to air later on. Part 1 of Selena: The Series will premiere on Netflix in 2020.