Daisy Keech's clubhouse is taking over TikTok. After making her Hype House exit, Keech rounded up some of her up-and-coming Internet celeb friends to fill out her new collective. After Keech launched clubhouse on March 30, fans have been wondering who Chase Keith is, since he's going to be front and center in the collective's content.

Keith may have just joined clubhouse with Keech, Abby Rao, Kinsey Wolanski, Pedro Pertile, Jay Laurent, and Mariana Morais in April 2020, but he's no stranger to entertaining fans on social media. Keith has 144,000 subscribers on YouTube, over 1 million followers on Instagram, and 4.4 million fans on TikTok thanks to his flawless singing and dancing videos and creative content.

Keith showed fans his humorous side during an April 5 YouTube video titled, "Welcome To The Clubhouse!" After introducing himself, Keith said, "I’m really excited to be a part of the Mickey Mouse clubhouse," a nod to the iconic Disney show. He added: "We're going to have a lot of fun!"

Whether fans knew Keith before the intro of the clubhouse or not, the video clearly got TikTokers excited for the him to start making videos with his new housemates. So, if you've been wondering who Chase Keith is, scroll down for the scoop.

1. He's a Midwestern Boy

Keith was raised in Toledo, Ohio, according to Vivid Management's website, but he's lived in Los Angeles since his early teenage years. From the looks of his Instagram, the 17-year-old definitely enjoys basking in the hot California sun.

2. He's a Model

On top of his work as an internet personality, Keith has worked on projects for major brands such as Aeropostale and Disney.

3. He Owns His Own Clothing Brand

In 2019, Keith launched his Caustic Youth brand. On its official Instagram page, other TikTokers like The Lopez Brothers, Tayler Holder, Dixie and Charli D'Amelio, Jack Wright, and James Wright, have been featured in videos wearing items from Caustic Youth.

4. He Loves Dogs

Just take a look at the sweet pictures below and prepare to melt.

5. He's Signed With MN2S

Keith signed with talent agency MN2S in January 2020, according to a post on the website.

6. He's a Master of Comedy on TikTok

Aside from flawlessly executing many dance challenges on TikTok, Keith also makes his fans laugh with a variety of comedy bits. Check out a few below.

Keep an eye out for Keith, because it looks like his career is only going up from here.