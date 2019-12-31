Pop culture is filled with iconic mean girls, but perhaps none is as scary as the newest addition to the bunch: Beth on the new USA drama Dare Me. The head cheerleader is tough as nails and will do whatever it takes to hold onto her spot at the top of the cheer pyramid. And it turns out that "whatever it takes" is pretty extreme when it comes to Beth.

Dare Me, the newest USA drama series follows a midwestern high school cheer squad in their viciously competitive world. As captain of the squad, Beth Cassidy (Marlo Kelly) runs things with an iron fist. When one of her fellow cheerleaders is purging in the bathroom, Beth kicks her to speed up the process. That's exactly the kind of savage move that comes naturally to Beth. It's also how she maintains her place on top.

Beth does a pretty good job of staying on top until a new cheer coach comes to town. Coach Colette French (Willa Fitzgerald) is determined to make the cheer team her own, and in doing so, she scraps the whole cheer captain system – and strips Beth of all her power. Suffice it to say that Beth does not take it all that well.

USA Network

One way that Colette really gets under Beth's skin is by giving her younger half-sister Tacy (Alison Thornton) the coveted top spot in the pyramid. Since their dad left Beth's mom to be with Tacy's mom, Beth already has a pretty big grudge against Tacy. Tacy taking Beth's spot at the top of the pyramid just gives Beth more to get angry about.

Throughout it all, Beth does lean on her best friend Abby Hanlon (Herizen Guardiola) for a lot of support. Abby is nowhere near as royal a queen bee as Beth is, and Beth makes sure to do her best to control her. Addy plays her role as Beth's sidekick well, especially because Beth resorts to violent measures to make sure she does. She even pulls a gun out at a party in the pilot episode, but that's not enough to keep Abby in line. Once Addy begins to form a fascination with Coach Colette, Beth feels threatened and that only makes her act out even more. The rest of the season will show just how far Beth will go to try to remain queen.

Season 1 of Dare Me continues on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 10 p.m. ET on USA.