Which Zodiac Signs Are The Worst Hookups? These 4 Signs Are, But Not For The Reason You Think

It isn't exactly breaking news that hooking up is not for everyone. While there is certainly nothing wrong with keeping things super casual (so long as you keep yourself safe), some people are just not built that way — which is totally fine. Some folks, by nature, tend to get attached either more quickly or more deeply or have more inhibitions about casual flings. If you are someone who does enjoy the rando (or repeat) hookup, then you might run into trouble with casual hookups with certain signs. So knowing the zodiac signs that are the worst hookups might save you some drama later.

Does considering someone’s astrological sign before you hook up sound strange? It shouldn't. Looking to the stars can actually offer a lot of insight into whether someone is a good candidate for some breezy, no-strings-attached lovin'. Are they on the same page as you? Or should you only consider taking them home with you if you are looking to cuff up? Next time you're thinking of hooking up, go ahead and drop them a, "Baby, what's your sign?" If they happen to answer any of the following, well, you might want to move on to the next one.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Their Jealous Nature Gets In The Way

While Taurus’ tendency to be steadfast and warmhearted make them great partners and friends, hook-up culture is just not for this sign. While relationships bring out Taurus’ best side, casual romance tends to incite their jealous and possessive side. And a Taurus who is feeling jealous can quickly become unpredictable and temperamental. Basically, they may not be everything you’re looking for with a quick, fun, and very temporary pairing, especially if you're interested in hooking up with other people.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): They Have Trouble Letting Go

There is no more emotionally generous and intuitive lover than a Cancer, which makes them stellar in bed. They are loving, attentive, and protective partners with passionate imaginations. However, this gift for connecting deeply with their hearts can also make it challenging for their connections to remain casual. Cancers have a tendency to become attached quickly, even after knowing someone for a very short time, which can make it difficult for them to let go. They are guilty of being clingy sometimes, and despite knowing that, they can’t seem to separate the physical and the emotional. If you want someone to call the next day, you can count on a Cancer. However, if you are ready to move on to your next partner, you may have some trouble shaking this one first.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Too Shy And Critical To Relax And Have A Good Time

If you are drawn to intelligent and analytical people, you probably have a long history of dating Virgos. You are likely also well aware of the ups and downs of hooking up with one. Modest and shy, Virgos aren’t always the most comfortable in hook-up culture because they tend to be overcritical worriers — especially when it comes to their partners. Once comfortable, Virgo’s meticulous and analytical nature comes in handy in bed, because if anyone is going to crack the code of your orgasm, it’s a Virgo! However, they tend to struggle with getting relaxed with someone new quickly enough to make them a great one-off lover.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Sometimes Obsessive About Their Partners

Scorpios are passionate and powerful people, so it might seem as though these traits would lend themselves to being a great hookup. However, there is another side to Scorpios that can be brought to the surface by even the quickest of connections, and that is their obsessive side. All of that passion can quickly curdle into resentment and jealousy when their feelings are not reciprocated. So while no one could blame you for being drawn to their mysterious and magnetic personality, taking one home, no strings attached, may actually come with plenty of strings — coming from their direction.

