Which Legally Blonde Character You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

It's hard not to aspire to be Legally Blonde's Elle Woods, but we can't all be as poised and intelligent as the brilliant Harvard Law graduate. We can always channel our inner Elle by sporting a pink power suit or utilizing the Bend and Snap, but deep down, there are probably other characters from the 2001 hit movie that each person relates to even more. It's definitely difficult to separate yourself from that ideal vision of being Elle, so which Legally Blonde character are you according to your Zodiac sign?

We all know that Elle Woods (and Bruiser, of course) is a proud Gemini vegetarian, but what about those other characters? No one exactly looks up to Professor Callahan or Warner for inspiration, but like it or not, we can even relate to these slightly villainous characters and their multitudes. Meanwhile, IMO, we should all look toward underappreciated figures like Professor Stromwell or David Kidney for guidance on how to live our best lives. But, y'know, don't feel pressured to go deworm orphans in Somalia or anything like that.

So far, 2020's Legally Blonde 3 only has Reese Witherspoon officially tied to it, but hopefully we'll see plenty of our favorite original characters in the new film. Until then, I'll try to emulate as many characters as possible in celebration of the movie news. Read on to figure out which character you resemble most based on your Zodiac sign.

Capricorn Giphy Capricorns are responsible and disciplined, and in Professor Stromwell's case, having her life together initially came across as her being an unreasonable stickler to the rules. It turned out that she was always a fan of Elle, and Stromwell appeared at one of Elle's lowest moments to remind her that she was better than any of her haters. Who else could've used a professor like that in college? Capricorns are notoriously difficult to win over, but once you've managed to earn their loyalty, they'll be at your side forever. As we saw at Elle's law school graduation, Stromwell remained a top supporter of the student she once kicked out of class. Capricorns can struggle in showing emotion, but by the end of Legally Blonde, Stromwell clearly let her soft side sneak through for Elle's sake.

Aquarius MGM Aquariuses pride themselves on their independence and originality, and Brooke Taylor-Windham wanted to protect her fitness empire and businesswoman title so much that she refused to give Callahan an alibi for her husband's murder. Her reluctance in revealing that she actually got liposuction the day he was killed reflects the Aquarius tendency to be uncompromising and avoid expressing emotions. On the other hand, an Aquarius values equality in their relationships and avoids jealousy, emphasizing Brooke's fierce love for her husband despite their large age difference.

Pisces MGM Margot could have easily become the "oh, honey" friend of Elle's posse, but her support in helping Elle get into Harvard Law captures the Pisces qualities of being gentle and wise when the time calls for it. Pisces are friendly, and they understand how to balance emotional relationships with others, but at their worst, they're a little overly trusting. Remember when Margot gave her Spanish professor a lap dance so she could pass her final? Something like that probably wouldn't fly today, but Margot's devout friendship with Elle makes up for it. As a Pisces, she will do as much as she can to help out her friends.

Aries Giphy Vivian and Elle's rivalry ended with them eventually becoming best friends, but before they realized they were both better off without Warner, Vivian was a classic Aries determined to succeed. An Aries-born person is extremely confident, particularly in her ability to organize her life and check things off the to-do list. I like to think that all women are great at getting things done, but being an Aries, Vivian is especially driven to reach success. An Aries also often takes the initiative in romance. While Vivian's natural determination may have snagged her Warner in the first place, it's no surprise that she was the one to end their engagement with a flourish.

Taurus Giphy Chutney Windham's demise stemmed from her accidentally killing her father, but she managed to pull off an initially convincing murder accusation against her stepmother Brooke. Tauruses are loyal to their loved ones, explaining why Chutney went to such lengths to cover her own role in her dad's death. Those born under this sign are also patient, meaning that Chutney certainly didn't mind going through long legal procedures to falsely accuse Brooke of murder. They also hate massive changes and insecurity — Chutney hating Brooke wasn't a coincidence, guys. Tauruses love material wealth, but unlike Brooke, Chutney didn't seem to want to work hard to earn life's little treats on her terms.

Gemini Giphy Elle is a perfect example of a hardcore Gemini. She strove to adapt as best as she could to new situations and loved to work in groups that were passionate about the same cause. Geminis are also social butterflies, and Elle clearly struggled when she was transitioning to Harvard life and felt a little lonely. She reached her prime when solving the Windham murder case, surrounded by caring friends, a career she loved, and the opportunity to discover her true worth. Geminis also flourish when they have a job that regularly challenges them, and while Elle loved pursuing fashion, it didn't help her grow in the same way that working in law did. If you want to take a page out of Elle's book, remind yourself that you don't have to pursue what everyone most associates you with to be happy and successful.

Cancer MGM Cancers are sympathetic and intuitive, and if that doesn't fit Emmett to a T, I don't know what does. Cancers love their families and keep their loved ones close, and even before their relationship deepened, it was clear that Emmett had taken Elle in as someone he empathized toward. Cancers are also quick to help anyone, which explains why Emmett ended up as a lawyer. They're easy to please once everything has fallen into place in their lives, and by the end of the movie, all Emmett wanted was to propose to Elle. This astrology site even proves that the Gemini-Cancer relationship would work simply because of how differently they see things, so here's hoping that Emmett and Elle are still married in Film 3.

Leo MGM Leos are natural leaders, and Professor Callahan had certainly reaped in the benefits of being a strong leader by the time Elle took his class at Harvard. Callahan was a true Leo man in that he was passionate about his work, but he didn't exactly embrace the Leo quality of generosity when it comes to sharing his knowledge of law. While he still gave Elle the chance of a lifetime through his internship program, his Leo qualities of stubbornness and arrogance were seen when he inappropriately made a pass at Elle. If you happen to be a Leo, emulate the Callahan that we see in the first half of the movie, not the second.

Virgo MGM OK, so it's a little easy to forget about David Kidney, but as a Virgo, he probably wouldn't mind if he slipped into the background in your mind. A little socially awkward, David was also sensitive and quiet, and although Elle pretended to be his slighted date so a girl would pay attention to him, he often minded his own business. A Virgo is often studious and withdrawn, and he appreciates the presence of practicality in his life. David was low-key a genius who probably deserves a spinoff movie or at least a fictional TED Talk, so there's no shame if you happen to relate to him the most.

Libra Giphy Libras are born politicians, naturally being diplomatic and peaceful. They might lack the organization or the drive to actually be good politicians or lawyers, but if they balance their responsibilities correctly, they can pull off a successful career. Such wasn't the case for Warner, who graduated law school with no honors or girlfriend, but he probably needed that time alone to self-reflect. Libras hate being alone and finding a partner is important to them, but Warner clearly had to do some soul-searching before that happened for him.

Scorpio MGM Both of Elle's BFFs are pretty great, but Serena was particularly supportive of Elle's mission to get into Harvard Law. The marks of a Scorpio are resourcefulness and being a true friend, and while Margot had her ditzier moments, Serena was a grounded presence who really kicked Elle's admission campaign into gear. A Scorpio will keep your biggest secret and help you bury any bodies, and Serena would definitely break a nail for Elle or Margot's sake.