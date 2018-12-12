Ladies, if you’re currently experiencing that ~special~ time of month, or are looking to stock up on feminine products for your next cycle, I’d maybe avoid reaching for the Kotex box if I were you — at least for the time being. The personal care corporation Kimberly-Clark has recalled certain U By Kotex tampons, according to CBS News, and retailers are being encouraged to take specific lots off their shelves immediately. But just in case you aren't sure which Kotex Tampons have been recalled, the good news is that it doesn't include all tampons made by the brand. But, if you currently own or are using these types of tampons, it might be a good idea to log on to the U by Kotex official website, type in the number on your box, and make sure your lot isn't among those that are being recalled.

According to the official announcement made by the U.S. Drug and Food Administration (FDA) on Dec. 11, 2018, Kimberly-Clark has voluntarily recalled lots of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018 and distributed to stores across the United States and Canada between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018. That’s two years worth of shipments, guys, so there’s a very good chance that if you’ve purchased a box of U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency at some point during that time frame, that the box sitting on the shelf in your bathroom could have been affected.

Kimberly-Clark recalled its U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency in response to a series of customer complains. According to the statement made by the FDA, the product was said to be either unraveling, or coming apart both inside the customer's bodies, or while they were taking them out. This probably wouldn't be a huge deal on it's own, but in some cases, pieces of tampon were left just chillin' inside the body, causing "infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, and other symptoms," per the FDA.

The good news is, as per the FDA's official press release, no other U by Kotex products have been recalled. In other words, if you've stocked up on U by Kotex pads, or tampons that aren't the Sleek, Regular Absorbency kind within the last two years, you're in the clear. But, if you're currently staring at a box of these specific tampons as you're reading this article, don't panic. Go to this link, type the number on your box into the lot number checker to find out if the product has been recalled. You can also contact Kimberly-Clark's Consumer Service team at 1-888-255-3499 between 7:30 a.m. — 7:00 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday, with any questions or concerns you might have.

