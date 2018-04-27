By now, it's common knowledge that when you see a Marvel movie in theaters, you stick around to watch the credits for a hint at what comes next in the franchise. Known for its mid- and post-credit scenes, Marvel played its cards a little differently in Avengers: Infinity War. Spoiler Alert: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Instead of including a mid-credits scene, the movie only featured a post-credit scene that dropped major hints about what character will make their Avengers debut in the Infinity War sequel. However, the scene still made fans wonder: Where was Captain Marvel in Infinity War?

If you're a more casual Marvel fan, you may have missed out on the company's plans to soon introduce Oscar-winner Brie Larson as one of the most powerful Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) figures, Captain Marvel. Also known as her real-life persona, fighter pilot Carol Danvers, Captain Marvel's superpowers include flight and super strength. The character will make her feature film debut in next March's Captain Marvel movie, which is expected to take place in the '90s and will likely provide a perfect segue into Captain Marvel joining the Avengers in the Infinity War sequel. As Marvel's first female-helmed superhero film, the movie is already highly anticipated, but the character's connection to the Avengers movies was a little unclear until fans saw the Infinity War post-credits scene.

In the special bonus scene, Thanos' quest to eliminate half of humanity was underway, with S.H.I.E.LD. representatives Maria Hill and Nick Fury both vanishing in New York while unsuccessfully attempting to contact Tony Stark. Before he disappeared, Fury managed to grab his communication device and send out a message to an unknown person. When he finally disintegrated, his device fell to the ground, showing the audience that the message had gone through by flashing Captain Marvel's signature star symbol. Cue a wave of murmurs coursing through the movie theater, as well as several confused people asking their friends, "What does that mean?"

While an Infinity War appearance wasn't in store for her, Captain Marvel will finally explore the new character's backstory and set up the means of her entry into the Avengers' world. The film drops in theaters on March 6, 2019, and the Infinity War sequel premieres only two months later on May 3. Add in the fact that a Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is due out next July, and we'll have a busy spring and summer full of new chapters in the MCU storyline.

The details of Captain Marvel are still vague to audiences, but Larson was in training for the role's physical demands and has been spotted in costume on the film's set. Speaking to Porter magazine, Larson discussed what convinced her to accept the hefty role:

I spent months thinking about whether or not I was going to do the film and I realized that it was a chance to tell a story on the largest scale possible. I know it is going to make me lose some of the things I love most about my life, but I think it’s worth it.

Similarly, talking to Vanity Fair, Larson touched upon what the role meant to her as a a woman:

Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up. I really, really feel like it’s worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women — I’ll do it.

Wonder Woman paved the way for more female superheroes in film, but it's clear that we deserve more than just one figurehead in the grand scheme of things. We still have to wait nearly a year for her debut, but Larson's place in the Marvel universe is much welcomed.