Whether you got off work late or simply forgot to check out the Olympic opening ceremony, don't worry. It's not too late for you. You can watch the full Olympic opening ceremony, held on Friday, Feb. 9, through NBC Olympics.

If you need to watch the Olympic opening ceremony, head over the NBC Olympics' website. All you need is a TV login to watch the ceremony and you'll have immediate access to Katie Couric's commentary, event highlights, jubilant festivities and everything else that went down during the opening event in PyeongChang, South Korea.

