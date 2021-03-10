The movie Coming to America flipped the script when it comes to portrayals of Africa in American film when it was released in 1988, and now, the story returns with its sequel, Coming 2 America. If you're a fan of the series, you're going to want to know all about UOMA Beauty's Coming 2 America collection. This makeup line is about more than just the films. It's a celebration of Black culture and transcontinental African royalty. Coming 2 America is out now on Amazon Prime, and you can shop the makeup collaboration on UOMA Beauty's website.

The collection features three eyeshadow palettes filled with neon mattes and royal shimmer shades, the Zamundan Glow Up Highlighter Palette ($30, UOMA Beauty), three high-shine lipsticks, and two Kajal Eyeliners ($18, UOMA Beauty), all inspired by the movie's fictional country of Zamunda and nine of the greatest queens of Africa. With colors drawing inspiration from Amina, Yaa Asantewaa, Kandake Amanirenas, Nefertiti, Makeda, Nzinga Mbande, Nandi, Moremi, and Ranavalona, the regal vibes are truly immaculate.

This collaboration is only the second time that a Blockbuster movie has teamed up with a Black-owned beauty brand, and UOMA was the perfect place to make this collection. “[Coming to America] was the first movie to show Africa in a different light, in a positive light, and to show the history of our royal roots," Sharon Chuter, the Nigerian-born founder of UOMA, told Teen Vogue. "To have the UOMA brand be a part of this in any capacity is just something I am so thankful for. It was a game-changer when it came out. It’s a part of the zeitgeist for Black culture."

Since you can watch the movie now, the only thing keeping you from recreating all the looks is waiting for UOMA's Coming 2 America collection to ship. You can check out the entire line below in all of its glory.