You’ve seen it on Instagram, TikTok, and on your Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s message boards, but where can you actually get the viral strawberry dress? The flowing midi dress has recently taken the internet by storm. And whether you want it for yourself or your ACNH villager, this must-have dress is in your reach.

Like all internet “it” clothing, the strawberry dress frenzy seems to have pretty much come out of nowhere. But the dress itself has been in the public eye before. American model Tess Holliday wore it to the 2020 Grammys in February. Although a few people have been duped the dress with online fakes, you may want to buy this piece from the original creator. The flowing, pink dress was brainchild of Kosovo designer Lirika Matoshi. It’s covered in glittering strawberries with soft ruffles decorating the sleeves and hem. The plunging neckline ends with two light pink ribbons. In other words, it’s pretty much the cutest, softest dress ever. The fabric and cut of the dress give it a decidedly cottagecore feel, but on a super glamorous level. It retails for $490 on Matoshi’s website, though, so it’s definitely a bigger purchase.

Since pretty much everyone who sees the strawberry dress falls in love with it immediately, you’re probably dying to get your hands on it. And if you have the talent, you can try to remake it yourself, as tons of people have done on TikTok. But, if you’re like me, that may be above your pay-grade. A good in-between is getting the strawberry dress for your villager in ACNH. Several creators have shared their codes and designs on Twitter, so you can snag the best versions of it. This design, shared by ACNHFashion, is a super close replica. It has the frills, ribbons, and a little bit of pouf, just like Matoshi’s dress. Billystanclub on Twitter also shared their creation which has the neckline down to a tee. If push comes to shove, you can always make your own with the exact stylings you prefer.

Whether you’re looking to up your in-person or online style, the strawberry dress will take your cottagecore looks to the next level. And while you watch your villager live their best life, it may be time to start saving up to get Matoshi’s original.