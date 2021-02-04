Euphoria has left an indelible mark on the makeup world since it first aired in 2019. Beauty lovers lusted over Kat's dripping cross under-eyeliner for her Halloween look, Maddy's bejeweled face, and, of course, any and every look Jules wore. But, you no longer need a skilled, steady hand to recreate one of the most iconic looks from the series. Jules' cloud eyeliner just became easier to do than ever, thanks to Euphoria's makeup designer Donni Davy's collaboration with Face Lace. This team up has turned one of the show's most copied looks into two sets of face decals that are absolute perfection.

Jules first wore her cloud eyeliner in episode three, but in the recent special episode dedicated to Hunter Schafer's character, the silvery decals made their first appearance. While you can, of course, copy Jules' look exactly, you can also add your own flair. Each purchase of the Head in the Clouds decals ($18, A24 Films) comes with a full set in a holographic, iridescent shade, as well as a silver, glitter shade. There are eight different cloud shapes, six circles great for an inner eye detail, and a few sparkles for an extra other-worldly touch. Just watching the video of the iridescent clouds shift from purple to blue to yellow has me itching to buy these immediately.

The decals are also easy to apply and can be reused a few times. All you need to do is peel them off and stick back on to the sheet — no fuss whatsoever. As if all that wasn't enough, 10% of profits from each sale will be donated to Trans Lifeline, an organization dedicated to offering trans peer support. However, these decals are a limited release, so you'll have to act fast.

"These cloud decals are a token of my love and gratitude for the Euphoria makeup community and for anyone who loves or hates makeup and wants to wear some fancy cloud bling on their eyes," Davy wrote on Instagram. With Euphoria's second season finally on the horizon, maybe Davy will have a few more makeup gifts ready to give to fans.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.