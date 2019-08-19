If you looked at the calendar this morning and felt a ping of sadness because you realized summer will be ending soon (same), perhaps a super cute new makeup collection from Tarte will help ease those end-of-summer blues. Tarte's Fall Feels Collection is a three-piece makeup collection made up of two of Tarte's best-sellers with redesigned plaid packaging, and one brand-new eye and cheek palette. If you're wondering where to get Tarte's Fall Feels Collection, you should know it's available exclusively on QVC.

The new collection is made up of Tarte's Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette with Brush Set, the Hygge & Kisses Tartiest REMIX Lip Gloss Trio, and Limited Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes Plaid Tube Duo, so your full beat is pretty much covered. QVC is even offering amazing deals on each product in the collection right now — so consider it time to overhaul your makeup bag and hurry over to QVC.com ASAP. These deals are only happening while supplies last, and just one look at this cute packaging will tell you they won't last long..

Now that I mention it, if you asked yourself why the look of these products is making you feel so nostalgic, you are not totally buggin'. The plaid packaging does look like an outfit straight out of Clueless. If you want some new products to fall totally, butt crazy in love with, here's a closer look at everything.

Tarte Fall Feels Eye & Cheek Palette with Brush Set

For just $25, you can cop this eight-pan eyeshadow and cheek palette, featuring Tarte's Amazonian Clay Blush in "Fall Feels" and seven brand-new shadows, all in very fall-looking shades and names, if I do say so myself. The shades include "Corn Maze," a copper metallic; "Pumpkin Patch," an orangey gold metallic; "Apple Picking," a reddish pink metallic; "Sippin' Cider," a dark green metallic; "Tailgate," a cobalt blue metallic; "Homecoming," a beige nude matte; and "Hayride," a peachy nude matte.

Hygge & Kisses Tartiest Remix Lip Gloss Trio

Tarte's Remix Lip Glosses have gotten a nostalgic makeover with these three new shades and packaging designs. There is "Cinnamon," a sheer orange shimmer with a purple plaid lid; "Creme Brulee," a sheer gold shimmer with a yellow tartan lid; and "Candy Apple," a sheer candy apple red shimmer with a pink and black checkered lid.

Limited Edition Lights, Camera, Lashes Plaid Tube Duo

If you've never tried Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes mascara, then I hope you do very soon. It lengthens, volumizes, and nourishes your lashes in just a few swipes. And not only can you get these super cute yellow plaid mascaras on QVC right now, but you can cop two of them for just $30. Considering each mascara regularly retails for $23 a piece, that's a whopping $16 savings. Cute packaging and major deals? Ugh, as if I would pass this up.

Whether you're heading back to school this fall or back to the office after your summer vacation, you can return while looking like a total Betty thanks to Tarte's new Fall Feels Collection.