Having lived through the 2000s as a mostly sentient being (but also as a baby, partially), I know my velour tracksuits. There was a point in my life where I would go to the mall, and every other girl was rocking the same look, which is why I'm among the first to admit I never thought this trend would come back. But the SKIMS' Velour Collection, featuring Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, naturally, has me saying, "That's hot." The whole line is not only perfect for lounging at home, but you can easily wear it to run errands or pretty much any event you can dream up. It drops on Wednesday, Oct. 21, on SKIMS.com at 12 p.m. ET, and prices range from $42 to $128.

Hilton was the queen of the early 2000s with her small dog in hand and velour tracksuit collection. And it's hard to believe now, but her friendship with Kardashian, during which she was an assistant to Hilton, is what helped launch Kardashian into stardom. There's no duo better to announce and model SKIMS' Velour Collection. Just looking at these photos brings back all my middle school dreams of owning an authentic Juicy Couture set and living the simple life.

SKIMS' velour line includes all the necessities to pull off a Hilton- and Kardashian-approved tracksuit, as well as other cozy silhouettes. The entire line is available in the shades Honey, Sienna, Smoke, and Amethyst, all in sizes XS to 4X. It's bound to sell out fast, so mark your calendar for Oct. 21 to make sure you don't miss out. Get your shopping list in order with these prime picks below:

The Velour Bandeau ($42, SKIMS) is a more modern part of the line. Two big wins for this top, to me, are its side stay, which prevents it from rolling down, and a mesh lining for extra support.

You can't have a velour tracksuit without the Velour Hoodie ($78, SKIMS). The front-zip jacket is a necessary part of the look and will keep you warm in all the chilly fall weather approaching.

Just looking at the Velour Sleep Top ($68, SKIMS) makes me want to curl up in bed. The classic cut will totally up your pajama game in both style and comfort.

For those who prefer more coverage than a bandeau, the Velour Crew Neck Tank ($52, SKIMS) is a great way to go. It's perfect for lounging around, although you could easily dress it up for any virtual holiday parties you have in the coming months.

In all my loungewear searches, I've noticed it's hard to find a pair of cozy, high-waisted joggers, but SKIMS doesn't disappoint in this area. The Velour Joggers ($72, SKIMS) have a tapered leg that gives you a fitted look. To truly bring home that 2000s aesthetic, these joggers even have zippered pockets.

If you prefer a looser fit, the Velour Wide Leg Pant ($72, SKIMS) has an elastic waistband and slight drop-crotch for a relaxed look. Pair these with the Velour Sleep Top to be able to go straight from bed to lunch in no time.

Getting out of a steamy shower or the warmth of your bed just got so much easier with the Velour Long Robe ($128, SKIMS). Your at-home looks will be super classy when you toss this robe on over your pajamas.