On Monday, Aug. 17, Michelle Obama delivered a powerful speech about the character required of presidents, empathy, and how crucial getting to the polls (or mailing in your vote) this October and November is to the future of the United States. The former First Lady took this message one step further with a small, yet powerful message in her outfit. For her closing keynote speech, Obama wore a gold “Vote” necklace to the DNC. There’s nothing quite like bolstering your point with a stylish addition.

The necklace itself was a gold, charm necklace with the letters of the word "vote" spaced out along Obama's collar bone. It was reportedly custom-made for Obama by Black-owned, Los Angeles-based jewelry brand BYCHARI, according to CNN. Before Obama had even finished her speech, the accessory was trending on Twitter, with viewers clamoring to get their own. According to Google Trends, “Michelle Obama necklace’ and ‘vote necklace’ were the top trending searches on U.S. Google for the last hour of the event. If you want your own Obama-approved Vote Necklace, you can get it for $295 from BYCHARI. To sweeten the deal, this necklace will come back into style every four years.

Handout/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As Obama’s necklace is on the pricier side, you can find similar ones online if the original is out of your price range. Etsy user CaitlynMinimalist has a Custom Letter Necklace ($37, Etsy) with a similar distance between letters, and you can choose your desired length. If you like a little bling, CustomJewelzCo’s Custom Name Necklace ($34, Etsy) has crystal dangling letters for extra sparkle. With tons more options out there, you can easily find your perfect, affordable “Vote” necklace, too.

“Right now, folks who know they cannot win fair and square at the ballot box are doing everything they can to stop us from voting. They’re closing down polling places in minority neighborhoods. They're purging voter rolls,” Obama said. “We've got to vote early, in person if we can. We've got to request our mail-in ballots right now, tonight, and send them back immediately and follow-up to make sure they're received. And then, make sure our friends and families do the same.”

For those planning on voting by mail, every state has differing rules. But, you can visit your state’s election office website to find out how you can get an absentee ballot. And if you do plan to show up to the polls in person, make sure you follow the CDC’s guidelines for the best practices to vote safely, for your health and that of others. No matter how you plan on showing up to the polls this fall, Obama has a stylish idea for all.