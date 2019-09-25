Lush's new hair products will have you craving all sorts of food as all of the new launches smell just like some of your favorite meals. The vegan body and hair product brand launched five brand new products that include Wasabi Shan Kui Shampoo, Candy Rain Conditioner, Flyaway Hair Shampoo Bar, Angel Hair Shampoo Bar, and Coconut Rice Cake Shampoo bar. Now if you're wondering where to get Lush's new hair products, then you're in luck as I have all of the details for you.

All of Lush's new hair products launched on LushUsa.com on Thursday, Sept. 19 and will be available in Lush stores by Friday, Oct. 4. So that way, if your haircare routine is in need of a makeover, all of these new drops got you covered.

I mentioned that you can expect a new sushi-inspired shampoo as well as a candy-themed conditioner that both come in the standard liquid form. But if you're not familiar with what shampoo bars are, then you should know that the brand has created handmade (of course) shampoo bars for your hair, that work just like bars of soap do for your body. You can either run the shampoo bar under water and then create a lather in your hands before proceeding to wash, or you can use the bar directly on your hair to create some suds and wash. What's more is that for about 12 bucks, you can get around 80 washes out of these small bars. Did I mention that they are incredibly easy to store and extremely travel-friendly? Say goodbye to the days of having massive bottles of shampoo taking up space in your shower and/or suitcase when traveling.

For a closer look at all of these new launches designed specifically for your tresses, then read on.

Wasabi Shan Kui Shampoo

Lush's new Wasabi Shan Kui Shampoo uses a blend of fresh horseradish and wasabi to promote healthy hair growth and a clean scalp. The wash banishes excess oil by also doubling as an exfoliant thanks to the inclusion of sea salt. But don't worry, the shampoo doesn't smell like wasabi, nor does it sting your scalp like wasabi does your nose. Instead, it has a sweet smell that will make you crave washing your hair.

Candy Rain Conditioner

For the first time ever, Lush collected the rain water from the roofs of their Vancouver and Toronto manufacturing facilities (there's plenty of it available) and infused it in this brand new candy-scented conditioner. The new drop is chock full of softening and smoothing ingredients like cashew cream, macadamia nut milk, and Brazil nut milk for luscious, nourished locks.

Flyaway Hair Shampoo Bar

The Flyaway Hair Shampoo Bar features a mound of sea salt crystals to give your scalp a (soft) little scrub. The bar is packed with lemon oil to eliminate grease, Roman chamomile oil to sooth the salt, and the sea salt to exfoliate and add volume.

Angel Hair Shampoo Bar

I can't decide if the Angel Hair shampoo bar is inspired by an actual Angel's beautiful tresses, or if it's inspired by angel hair pasta (maybe both?), but either way, you'll love this bar. It's infused with witch hazel extract to cleanse, rose water to soothe, and organic cocoa butter to soften and smooth. As far as the scent, it doesn't smell like pasta but it does smell like ylang ylang oil for a fragrance that is so heavenly.

Coconut Rice Cake Shampoo Bar

If your hair is in need of rescuing, then the Coconut Rice Cake Shampoo bar is packed with ingredients that will soothe, smooth, and most importantly; rejuvenate. White rice exfoliates flaky scalps, while organic coconut milk, creamed coconut, and organic cocoa butter are combined to hydrate.

Whether you prefer the traditional liquid shampoo and conditioner combo, or you prefer the convenience of a shampoo bar, Lush has got all of your hair needs covered with its new launches. And as always, all products are handmade, vegan, and cruelty-free.