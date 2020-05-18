Although the CBD skincare trend boomed in 2019, and has since slightly quieted down, several reports have suggested the CBD skincare market subset is still projected to grow over the next several years. If you've yet to explore products infused with CBD oil, e.l.f. Cosmetics' Full Spectrum CBD Skincare Collection is a prime, affordable way to ease into this (sometimes a little too expensive) realm of skincare. Complete with a moisturizer, body cream, facial oil, and more, the collection ensures every part of you reaps CBD's benefits.

There's still much research to be done regarding the benefits CBD oil can have on your skin, but the ingredient has been shown to target redness and inflammation in many individuals. That said, it can be particularly helpful if your have sensitive, acne-prone, or irritated skin. With e.l.f.'s Full Spectrum CBD Skincare Collection, each product contains at least 50mg of full-spectrum CBD and, at most, 100mg (apart from the 5mg Lip Oil). Considering each product in the line is under $20, the measurable amount of full-spectrum CBD included the products is a steal.

The Full Spectrum CBD Collection lineup includes the 100mg CBD Facial Oil ($18, e.l.f. Cosmetics), designed to hydrate and reinvigorate the skin (without your face feeling like a grease vat); the 50mg CBD Moisturizer ($15, e.l.f. Cosmetics), a gel cream that delivers a lightweight burst of hydration; the 50mg CBD Eye Cream ($15, e.l.f. Cosmetics), formulated with hyaluronic acid and a peptide complex to target dullness and signs of aging; the 5mg CBD Lip Oil ($13, e.l.f. Cosmetics), created to banish dry, cracked, inflamed lips once and for all; and the 50mg CBD Body Cream ($15, e.l.f. Cosmetics), e.l.f.'s first-ever body product formulated with nourishing argan oil and shea butter for the softest skin of your life.

Courtesy of e.l.f. Cosmetics

Available now on the e.l.f. Cosmetics website, the Full Spectrum CBD Skincare Collection is here to help you soothe, hydrate, and calm every inch of you. Say hi to the full collection below: