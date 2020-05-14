Pride month is only weeks away, and with it comes a barrage of rainbow products. Keeping up with its tradition started in 2017, Dr. Martens dropped its 2020 Pride Boot with rainbow stitching. Alongside this new shoe, the brand is also donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project, the nation’s leading crisis and suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Each year, Dr. Martens releases a Pride-inspired 1460 boot as a tribute to the brand’s upbringing in subcultural circles, including the LGBT+,” a press release shared with Elite Daily reads. This new look is made with smooth, black leather. Rather than the iconic yellow, this new boot features rainbow stitching over the boot, as well as an embroidered rainbow flag on the heel. These shoes also come with an alternate set of Rainbow Laces ($4, Dr. Martens). For a small, extremely wearable pop of color on a pair of classic Docs, these Pride Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots ($150, Dr. Martens) are the way to go. Alongside this drop, the brand released Pride Athletic Logo Socks ($8, Dr. Martens) across the top and Dr. Martens’ logo — a perfect compliment to this stunning shoe.

With many 2020 Pride events canceled or moved to virtual events across the U.S. due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, June is, sadly, going to look a bit different; and there’s a lot of debate about brands using Pride imagery simply to turn a profit. But even if you can’t head to a parade, you’re still justified in wanting to have your rainbow and Pride-related merch. Luckily, there are brands like Dr. Martens that use their profits to benefit LGBTQ+ organizations, with this being the fourth year that the shoe brand will be donating to an LGBTQ+-focused charity.

The amazing thing about Docs, at least in my life, is that you can never seem to have enough of them. They go seamlessly with many outfits, give just a little bit of added height, are comfortable for all-day wear, and last you for ages. They’re pretty much the perfect shoe. So, if you find your wardrobe has space for a new pair and you want to add a pop of color while supporting a good cause, check out the Pride Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots, available now on the Dr. Martens website.