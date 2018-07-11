Rosé may be the unofficial drink of season, but it's time for the fruity pink drink to step aside (momentarily). There's a new treat in town to enjoy during the dog days of summer. Don't worry — it's still made with rosé. Angry Orchard and Davey's Ice Cream have teamed up for the perfect partnership. Together, they've handcrafted two rosé-flavored frozen desserts to keep you cool when it heats up. Here's where to get Angry Orchard Rosé Ice Cream by Davey's Ice Cream for a boozy summer treat.

If you love rosé as much as I do, you are probably already drooling over this tasty news. Well, pick your jaw up off the floor and grab a napkin for the slobber, because this collaboration is almost too good to be true (but, thankfully, it's the real deal). Angry Orchard and Davey's Ice Cream, a New York-based creamery since 2013, created the most magnificent summertime frozen treats that include a Rosé CreamCider and a Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet. The two new flavors are available starting on Friday, July 13 to celebrate the holiest of holidays: National Ice Cream Day. So, where can you get a bite? Both flavors are only available at select Davey's Ice Cream stores in New York City. Here's where you can get a scoop:

Davey's East Village. This location will exclusively sell Rosé CreamCider by the scoop and pints of Rosé CreamCider and Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet.

This location will exclusively sell Rosé CreamCider by the scoop and pints of Rosé CreamCider and Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet. Davey's Williamsburg. This location will exclusively sell Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet by the scoop.

This location will exclusively sell Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet by the scoop. Davey's Greenpoint. This location will sell pints of Rosé CreamCider and Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé sorbet.

Angry Orchard

Additionally, there will also be limited quantities of the sweet treats available for purchase at the Angry Orchard Brewery in Walden, New York on Sunday, July 15. If you don't live in NYC, you may need to make a special trip to the Empire State to get a taste for yourself.

Angry Orchard's Rosé Cider is made with "rare, red flesh apples from France," according to the brewery's website. That same crisp and juicy cider drives the flavor behind the Rosé CreamCider and Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet from Davey's Ice Cream. The Rosé CreamCider is basically like a rosé-flavored creamsicle, so it is the perfect way to keep cool on a hot July day. This one blends together swirls of Davey's Sweet Cream Ice Cream and Angry Orchard's Rosé cider-infused sorbet. The Pine-Apple Hibiscus Rosé Sorbet sounds just as good. The tropical tasting fruit refreshment brings together rosé cider, fresh pineapple juice, and hibiscus to create a rose-colored sorbet. These palate-pleasing flavor profiles are enough to make me book the next flight out.

Angry Orchard

"We are always looking for refreshing and unexpected ways for drinkers to enjoy cider," Ryan Burk, head cider maker at Angry Orchard, said in a press release. "For National Ice Cream Day, we wanted to see if we could deliver the essence of our Rosé cider in the form of a cool treat and found a great partner in Davey's, whose passion for innovative and unique ingredients resonates in each of the recipes we've crafted together."

This might just be the best way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 15. Plus, you can "rosé all day" in a whole new way this summer. Flavors and quantities of the rosé-infused cold treats are limited, so get in line before it is too late. Remember to bring your photo ID card with you. Since the pints contain real rosé from Angry Orchard, you must be 21 and older to consume a cup. Eat (and enjoy) responsibly.