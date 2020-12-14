The influencer-favorite activewear brand Alo Yoga dropped its first beauty line on Dec. 8. The new Glow System includes seven products designed to give you the most radiant skin of your life from head to toe. All of them are California-made, vegan, and clean, free of parabens and sulfates. Alo Yoga's first collection is priced between $24 and $88 and is available now on the retailer's website and in its stores.

What makes Alo Yoga's Glow System different from other skincare lines you've tried is its superhero ingredient: amla, said to be a solid source of antioxidants and vitamin C. "Infused as a throughline in the entire Glow System, amla’s antioxidant boost helps reduce fine lines while improving skin texture, glow and hydration, building collagen production, and protecting against environmental damage," reads a press release shared with Elite Daily.

Alo Yoga's Glow System extends beyond your normal facial skincare products into body wash, body lotion, and an allover oil, as well; your radiance shouldn't have to end at your neck. Since Alo Yoga already has Gigi Hadid's and Hailey Bieber's stamps of approval, I have no doubt the brand's just introduced the makings of another must-have skincare line. Check out Alo Yoga's Glow System in full below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Alo Yoga's gentle Enzyme Facial Cleanser ($32, Alo Yoga) uses aloe to sooth your skin and pineapple to brighten. It promises to clean your skin, protect it from environmental stressors, and leave your face feeling hydrated, not stripped.

You may want to make room for the Radiance Serum ($88, Alo Yoga) in your daily skincare rotation. Two to three drops of this hyaluronic acid-rich formula will help you achieve the dewy complexion of your dreams, no matter your skin type.

Moisturizing is one of the most important steps in achieving healthy-looking skin. Alo Yoga's Luminizing Facial Moisturizer ($48, Alo Yoga) has a creamy texture that feels lightweight while still hydrating your skin deeply for an all-day glow that won't fade.

With avocado oil, vitamin C-rich amla, and marula oil, the Mega-C Body Wash ($24, Alo Yoga) is going to up your shower game tremendously. Even if your skin is on the sensitive side, the naturally-fragranced wash doesn't have an overpowering scent and will leave your whole body soothed and soft.

When looking for body lotions, I usually focus on a formula that won't leave me feeling oily or greasy, but will instead leave my skin soft and bright. The Super Fruit Body Lotion ($28, Alo Yoga) can do all of that and more. According to the brand, it absorbs quickly, can help relax your muscles, and locks in moisture for all-day radiance.

The Head-to-Toe Glow Oil ($48, Alo Yoga) can be used at any point in your routine when you want that extra luminescence and hydration. It works on your body, face, and even the ends of your hair to add shine. This final touch will give you the beachy glow you normally can't get in the winter.

For those nights when you can't sleep or days when you need a spritz of calm, the Magnesium Reset Spray ($48, Alo Yoga) is here for you. It uses aromatherapy to ease sore muscles and any tension you feel. Spray it on your skin and gently massage it in for optimal relaxation.